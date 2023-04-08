CONCORD—Mooresville had a solid showing during Wednesday’s track and field meet at West Cabarrus, recording 51 personal records and numerous regional-qualifying times.

Out of nine teams, Mooresville’s girls tied for second place with West Cabarrus, tallying a team total of 103.50 points.

Northwest Cabarrus placed first at 143 points.

Mooresville’s boys were fourth out of nine teams with 77.50 points. West Cabarrus (199.50 ), A.L. Brown (144) and Northwest Cabarrus (80.50) were the only teams to place ahead of the Blue Devils.

The day was capped off with both 4x800-meter relay teams and the boys’ 4x400-meter relay team taking first place, as well as the Blue Devils’ Eric Heal breaking a long-held school record in the 300-meter hurdles. Heal’s first-place time of 39.25 seconds, which surpassed the mark set by Randy Marion Jr. in 1997, currently has him ranked second in the state.

The following Mooresville athletes achieved personal bests in the respective events:

Imeri Smith, Keira Burguette, Caylin Turner, Cydnee Wise Smith, Jamari Farmer, Terrell Simonton, Ciarra Rockness, Ellery Bankirer, Drinah Shah, Riley Kiffer, Hayden Hensley, Khiara Genao, Lily Hall, Avery London, Emily Rutkowski, Royce Spratling, Alex Verity, Charlie Cline , Eric Heal, Ben Moore, Morgan Sentas, Karli Rockness, Zeke Canas, Ben Albaeck, Russell Beyer, Aiden Heal, Keira Bowen, Trevor Compton ,Tristan Compton, Angel Venegas, Moises Canas, Will Dillon, Nicole Pechuekonis, Zander Mercer, AJ Graham, Alyssa Bauer and Riley Jackson.

Other Blue Devils of note:

Kendal Hudson finished second in the 100-meter hurdles and first in the 300-meter hurdles;

The girls’ 4x200 and 4x100 relays finished third;

Ella Moore finished first in thegirls’ 1,600 meters;

Clark Kremar finished first in the boys’ 1,600 meters;

Michael Martinez finished second in the boys’ 1,600 meters;

Riley Jackson finished second in girls discuss.

SOFTBALLLake Norman 17, A.L. Brown 2

MOORESVILLE—Avery Evans and Kyera Combs each hit a home run as Lake Norman cruised past A.L. Brown in four innings Tuesday, 17-2. Both players had two hits. Evans drove in four runs and Combs recorded a pair of RBIs.

Kendall Robinson tripled as part of a 2-for-4 day at the plate for the Wildcats (6-6, 5-2), and she had two RBIs as well.

Zoe Watson and Vivian Billiard contributed two hits apiece, and both drove in one run.

Charlee Kelly pitched three hitless and scoreless innings for the win. She struck out four.

On Thursday, Billiard finished a home run shy of the cycle, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs in a 9-1 win over West Cabarrus.

Kelly pitched a one-hitter and struck out 10. The Wolverines’ lone run, coming in the third inning, was unearned.

Evans and Kaylee Harris each had a hot and two RBIs.

BOYS LACROSSE Lake Norman 12, Hough 9 CORNELIUS—Quinn Haines scored four goals and assisted another as Lake Norman downed Hough 12-9 in conference action Thursday.

J.J. Torpy recorded 15 saves in goal for the Wildcats (12-2, 1-0).

Hayden Chicon, Pete Geraffo and Brandon Deberardinis each supplied two goals in the victory.

Cannon Wigginton contributed one goal and one assist. Brady Johnson also had one goal for the Wildcats.