SOFTBALLBrooke Piper led the way as Mooresville defeated West Cabarrus 4-1 in Concord on Tuesday.

Piper batted 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Mooresville led 2-1 after scoring one run in the fourth inning. The Blue Devils scored two insurance runs in the seventh inning.

Pitcher Campbell Schaen earned the win. The Wolverines struck out 11 times and were held to three hits.

The Blue Devils followed up that win with a 4-0 victory over Piedmont on Thursday. Piper homered and Schaen picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle.

Avrelle Harrell homered twice, including a grand slam, in Friday night’s conference victory over A.L. Brown. Maddie Colby added a couple of triples.

The 3-0 week leads into a frontloaded week with big matchups for the Blue Devils (7-2, 3-0). They travel to Harrisburg on Monday for a first-place showdown in the Greater Metro Conference with Hickory Ridge (8-1, 4-0). On Tuesday, they visit rival Lake Norman.

Lake Norman 9, Cox Mill 1

CONCORD—Kendall Robinson batted 4-for-4 and drove in two runs, leading Lake Norman to a 9-1 win Tuesday over Cox Mill.

Sophia Barone was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Wildcats (4-3, 3-1).

Zoe Watson was 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Jamie Bond, Kyera Combs, Kaylee Harris and Vivian Billiard each contributed two hits.

Billiard pitched seven innings for the win. The Chargers had six hits.

BASEBALLMooresville 7, Cox Mill 5

CONCORD—Mooresville emerged from a back-and-forth game with a 7-5 win over Cox Mill on Friday night.

The Blue Devils and Chargers were tied at 2 after the first inning. Cox Mill plated two runs in the second to take the lead. Mooresville (4-6, 1-3) regained it with a three-run third. Cox Mill’s run in the fourth evened the game. Mooresville jumped back ahead 6-5 with a run in the fifth. The Blue Devils added another run in the seventh.

Jake Modrak doubled and drove in two runs for Mooresville. Rowan Jackson was 2-for-4 with a double. Connor Robertson was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Lake Norman 5, West Cabarrus 2

CONCORD—Gabe Gutter batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs Friday as Lake Norman downed West Cabarrus 5-2 in Greater Metro Conference action.

The Wildcats (5-5, 3-1) trailed 2-0 after the first inning. They posted four runs in the fourth inning to take the lead and added an insurance run in the fifth.

Grayson Peel was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Parks Blumberg and Drew Nelson drove in one run apiece.

Sullivan Jackson pitched five innings for the win, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out a pair.

Daniel Cieslinski worked the final two innings for the save. He struck out five.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lake Norman 13, Providence Day 8

Quinn Haines scored five goals and assisted two more Wednesday as Lake Norman downed Providence Day 13-8.

Hayden Chicon supplied two goals as the Wildcats improved to 7-2 on the season.

Contributing one goal and one assist each were Boston Reher, Ty Faucher and Brandon Deberardinis.

J.J. Torpy recorded seven saves in goal for the Wildcats.