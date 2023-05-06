SOFTBALL

Mooresville’s softball team knocked off the top-ranked 4A team in the state Friday night, beating Hickory Ridge 4-3 to claim the Greater Metro Conference tournament championship.

Cadence Lane delivered the game-winning RBI for the Blue Devils (20-6).

The Ragin’ Bulls (20-2), who won the teams’ regular-season meetings by scores of 2-0 and 8-2, managed only three hits against Mooresville pitcher Campbell Schaen. She struck out three.

The Blue Devils scored three runs in the second inning and didn’t look back.

On Wednesday, Schaen pitched a four-hitter as Mooresville defeated Lake Norman 6-2 in the tournament semifinals.

Lake Norman (12-11) scored in the top of the fourth inning to take a 2-1 lead. The Blue Devils answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Avrelle Harrell drove in two runs for Mooresville. Emily Dudley and Madelyn Colby each supplied two hits.

Kendall Robinson recorded two of the Wildcats’ four hits. Zoe Watson and Sophia Barone each picked up an RBI.

BASEBALL

Mooresville 10, Lake Norman 8

Mooresville scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning and then held Lake Norman to one run in the bottom half to prevail 10-8 in Wednesday night’s Greater Metro Conference tournament semifinal matchup.

The Blue Devils led 7-3 after plating three runs in the top of the seventh inning. The Wildcats responded with four runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

Mooresville outhit Lake Norman 14-8. Aaron Burchett was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Luke Modrak, Austin Emmert and Brandon Larfano each contributed two hits in the winning cause. Larfano and Corbin Clonch drove in two runs apiece.

Joseph Cavallaro hit a solo home run and also doubled for the Wildcats. Tyler Sumner had a hit and two RBIs. Carson Cherry doubled and picked up an RBI. Drew Nelson added one hit and one RBI.

Hickory Ridge (21-4) defeated the Blue Devils (13-11) 10-0 in Thursday’s tournament final.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lake Norman 19, West Forsyth 2

Hayden Chicon scored five goals and assisted another Thursday as Lake Norman crushed West Forsyth 19-2 in the second round of the state playoffs.

Boston Rehrer added three goals and one assist in the winning cause. Pete Geraffo also scored three goals for the Wildcats (19-3).

With two goals and one assist each were Wyatt Miller and Brandon Deberardinis.

Scoring one goal apiece were Zach Bishop, Brady Johnson, Cannon Wigginton and Ty Faucher. Johnson assisted three goals. So did Quinn Haines.

JJ Torpy and Shaun Wilson finished with four and two saves, respectively, while sharing time in goal for the Wildcats.

Lake Norman advanced to face Northwest Guilford in the third round of the playoffs.