ROUNDUP: Mooresville tunes up for home stretch with victory

BASEBALL

Mooresville 7, R-S Central 2

MORGANTON—Mooresville scored two runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings Wednesday to beat R-S Central 7-2.

Jake Modrak was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Blue Devils (12-8).

Aiden Picciano also batted 2 for 4. He drove in one run. Drew Park contributed one hit and two RBIs.

Chad Harvey was the winning pitcher. He went the distance, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out eight. Neither of the runs scored against him were earned.

The Blue Devils close out the regular season this week with a two-game set against rival Lake Norman. Mooresville hosts Tuesday and travels to Lake Norman on Friday.

East Rowan 4, Lake Norman 3 (8 inn.)

GRANITE QUARRY—East Rowan scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday to prevail 4-3 over Lake Norman.

Cam White had two of the Wildcats’ four hits. Chase Wigginton drove in two runs.

Lake Norman (12-7) resumes Greater Metro Conference play on Tuesday when it visits rival Mooresville. The Wildcats, 10-0 in the GMC, have already clinched conference title. They have a three-game lead over second-place Mooresville with two games remaining.

Mooresville 9, East Burke 1

MORGANTON—Mooresville erupted for nine runs in the first inning Tuesday night en route to a 9-1 win over East Burke.

Connor Robertson doubled and drove in two runs for the Blue Devils.

Jake Modrak and Josh Fleming both supplied one hit and two RBIs. Drew Park was 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Clayton Coil, Thomas Vero, Braeden Major and Gavin Raab shared time on the mound. They combined to allow just two hits while striking out 11.

SOFTBALL

Mooresville 12, Myers Park 2 (5 inn.)

MOORESVILLE—Mooresville’s Ellie Goins, an N.C. State signee, recorded three hits and four RBIs to lead Mooresville to a 12-2 nonconference win over Myers Park on Senior Day Thursday.

Lauren Vanderpool and Cadence Lane each had two hits for the Blue Devils.

Mooresville (17-3) scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 6-2 lead. The Blue Devils added three runs each in the fourth and fifth innings.

Mooresville 8, West Rowan 5

MT. ULLA—Ellie Goins supplied three hits and four RBIs as Mooresville defeated West Rowan 8-5 in Wednesday’s nonconference game.

Emily Dudley and Lauren Vanderpool provided three and two hits, respectively, for the Blue Devils (16-3).

Mooresville scored three runs in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. It was 8-2 in its favor after a four-run sixth inning.

Cadence Lane contributed two RBIs in the winning cause.

Campbell Schaen was the winning pitcher. She struck out eight.

The Blue Devils outhit the Falcons (13-7).

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake Norman 3, Pinecrest 0

SOUTHERN PINES—Kaelyn Andrews pocketed three goals for a hat trick, leading Lake Norman to a 3-0 nonconference victory Wednesday over Pinecrest.

Andrews scored twice in the second half to help the Wildcats distance themselves from the Patriots.

Madison Bice, Tara Chapman and Jacey Rase each contributed one assist.

Goalkeeper Sarah Ardus made six saves to record the shutout.

The Wildcats (14-2, 8-1) visit South Iredell (11-1-2, 7-1-2) on Tuesday. They won the first meeting 3-1.

Lake Norman 3, Mallard Creek 1

CHARLOTTE—Sophia Balliet scored two goals Tuesday night as Lake Norman downed Mallard Creek 3-1.

The Wildcats let 2-1 at halftime and tacked on an insurance goal in the second half.

Tate McCord also scored a goal for Lake Norman (13-2), which won its eighth straight game. Kaelyn Andrews, Jacey Rase and Savannah Jerome each contributed one assist.

Lake Norman’s Sara Ardus registered five saves in goal.

BOYS LACROSSE

Charlotte Country Day 9, Lake Norman 6

MOORESVILLE—Charlotte Country Day defeated Lake Norman 9-6 on Friday.

Shane Supek had three goals for the Wildcats. Quinn Haines added two goals. Parker Beiland contributed one goal, and Hayden Chico and Peter Geraffo each had one assist.

J.J. Torpy finished with 13 saves in goal.