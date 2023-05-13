SOFTBALL

Cuthbertson overcame a two-run deficit to beat Mooresville 5-4 in the second round of the 4A state playoffs Friday night.

The Blue Devils led 3-1 after scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Cuthbertson answered with three runs in the top of the second inning to take a 4-3 lead.

Mooresville tied the game in the bottom of the third. The Cavaliers plated the game-winning run in the top of the fifth.

Bentli Meadows drove in two runs for the Blue Devils, who finished the season 21-7. Campbell Schaen struck out six in 4.2 innings of work.

On Tuesday, Macy Crum drove in two runs, helping Mooresville take down Mallard Creek 10-0 in the opening round.

Brooke Piper and Cadence Lane each supplied two hits for the Blue Devils. Schaen (three strikeouts) and Mia Wraight (four strikeouts) both pitched for the Blue Devils.

South Meck 7,

Lake Norman 0CHARLOTTE — South Meck, the No. 15 seed in the 4A West, blanked No. 18 seed Lake Norman 7-0 in the first round of the state playoffs Tuesday.

The Sabres (19-5) led 3-0 after a three-run third inning. They scored four runs in the sixth to pull away.

The Wildcats (12-12) managed only two hits compared to South Meck’s nine. Only one of the Sabres’ runs was unearned.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lake Norman 9,

Marvin Ridge 8MOORESVILLE — Hayden Cichon scored the game-winning goal with 7 seconds remaining Friday night as Lake Norman defeated Marvin Ridge in the fourth round of the state playoffs.

The Wildcats (21-3) will host Charlotte Catholic (21-2) in the West Regional final Tuesday. The winner advances to the state championship game to take on the winner of the East Regional final between Middle Creek (21-1) and Cardinal Gibbons (19-5).

On Tuesday, Cannon Wigginton scored four goals and won 7 or 12 faceoffs and Cichon supplied another four goals to go with one assist as Lake Norman downed Northwest Guilford 14-5 in the third round. Quinn Haines added three goals for the Wildcats.

JJ Torpy made seven saves in goal and recorded two takeaways.

BOYS GOLF

The Pine Lake Prep boys golf team won the 2A West Regionals this past week with a score of 295. Polk County was the runner-up at 303.

Pine Lake prep freshman Aiden Penhall won the individual medalist with a 3-under-par 68. Matthew Utz finished third at 1 under, 70.

The Pride will be competing in the 2A state championship tournament Monday and Tuesday at Long Leaf Golf Club in Southern Pines.

BASEBALL

Weddington 14, Mooresville 2 (5 inn.)

WEDDINGTON — Scoring six runs in the first inning, Weddington defeated Mooresville 14-2 in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs Tuesday.

The Warriors (21-6), seeded fifth in the West, led 10-1 after the third inning and put the game away with four runs in the fifth.

Corbin Clonch, Jake Modrak and Connor Robertson combined for Mooresville’s three hits. Modrak doubled. Andy Granger had an RBI for the Blue Devils, seeded No. 28 in the West. Their season drew to a close at 13-12.

T.C. Roberson 16, Lake Norman 0 (5 inn.)

ASHEVILLE — T.C. Roberson, the No. 1 seed in the 4A West, blew past No. 32 seed Lake Norman 16-0 on Tuesday in the first round of the state playoffs.

The Rams (19-6) outhit the Wildcats (11-16) 12-2.

Drew Nelson and Nick Powell accounted for both Lake Norman hits. Powell doubled.