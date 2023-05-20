GIRLS SOCCER

Pine Lake Prep 2, Owen 0

MOORESVILLE—Pine Lake Prep’s girls soccer team defeated Owen 2-0 on Thursday in second round of the 2A state playoffs.

The Pride (18-1-2) collected goals from Maddyson Kerley and Avery Garrett. Kerley assisted Garrett’s goal.

Madison Harris was the winning goalkeeper.

Pine Lake Prep, the No. 1 seed in the West, advanced to host No. 8 seed Forest Hills (16-4-1) in the third round.

Owen, the No. 16 seed, finished the season 11-7.

BOYS LACROSSE

Charlotte Catholic 11, Lake Norman 10

Lake Norman’s boys lacrosse team came up one step short of the playing for the 4A state championship, falling in double overtime Wednesday in the 4A West Regional final 11-10 to Charlotte Catholic.

Hayden Chicon scored three goals to lead the Wildcats (21-4).

Brandon Deberardinis supplied two goals and one assist, and Cannon Wigginton also contributed two goals.

Providing one goal and two assists was Quinn Haines. Boston Reher and Jay Moore each added one goal.

J.J. Torpey made 11 saves in goal for the Wildcats.

Cardinal Gibbons defeated Charlotte Catholic 12-10 in the state championship Friday night at Durham County Memorial Stadium.