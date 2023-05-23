GIRLS SOCCER

MOORESVILLE — Five different players scored Monday night as Pine Lake Prep defeated Forest Hills 5-0 in the third round of the 2A state playoffs.

Avery Garrett scored one goal and assisted two more for the Pride (19-1-2), the top seed in the West.

Ansley Nixdorf scored one goal and assisted another. Pine Lake Prep led No. 8 seed Forest Hills (16-5-1) 3-0 at halftime.

Also scoring one goal apiece were Maddyson Kerley, Laila Gillmore and Fallon Reidy.

Maddie Hiteshue assisted two goals 2. Ella Peterson and Kendall Love 1 each contributed one assist.

Pine Lake Prep will host Hendersonville on Thursday in the fourth round. Hendersonville (17-4), the No. 4 seed, advanced with a 4-1 win over East Gaston in the third round.

TRACK

Lake Norman’s Logan Dingman and Kasey Dingman turned in strong performances during N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state track and field championships over the weekend.

Logan broke the school, county, and conference records in the boys’ 1,600 meters, running to a third-place finish with a time of 4 minutes, 9 seconds. It was a 5-second drop for him. He also broke the same three records in the 800 meters this season, running 1:54. He will be heading to University of Georgia to run track and cross country next year.

Kasey finished 7th at the 4A state meet in the girls’ 3,200 meters. She also finished this season as the top freshman in North Carolina in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5 minutes.

Both of the Dingmans will be continuing on to nationals in June.