ROUNDUP: Wildcats, Blue Devils earn conference baseball victories

BASEBALL

Lake Norman 10, Cox Mill 6

MOORESVILLE—Jared Smith batted 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs as Lake Norman downed Cox Mill 10-6 in Friday night’s Greater Metro Conference game.

The Wildcats (10-4, 8-0) plated five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to seize a 9-2 lead.

Carson Cherry doubled and drove in two runs.

Grayson Peel and Chase Wigginton also drove in one run apiece.

Drew Nelson was the winning pitcher. He went five innings, allowing five runs—three earned—on five hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Mooresville 10, West Cabarrus 4

CONCORD—Mooresville scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning Friday night to pull ahead 7-3 and went on to prevail 10-4 over West Cabarrus.

Jake Modrak was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Blue Devils (8-7, 5-3).

Stan Granger, Corbin Clonch and Aiden Picciano each supplied two hits and an RBI in the win.

Chad Harvey pitched six innings, allowing three runs—one earned—on five hits and walk. He struck out four.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake Norman 3, West Cabarrus 0

MOORESVILLE—Three different players scored a goal Friday as Lake Norman blanked West Cabarrus 3-0.

Ella Becker, Mackenna Campbell and Emma Spear each put the ball in the net, and Ella Crutchfield assisted one goal.

Wildcats goalkeeper Sarah Ardus made three saves for the shutout.

The win completed the season sweep. The Wildcats (9-2, 5-1) won the first meeting with the Wolverines in Concord, 9-0.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

Lake Norman 7, Hopewell 0

MOORESVILLE—On Wednesday, Lake Norman pounced early and breezed to a 7-0 nonconference win over Hopewell.

The Wildcats scored five runs in the first inning.

Jared Smith was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead Lake Norman.

Caleb Douthit finished 2 for 3 as well, and he drove in one run.

Will Anzalone, Bryton Lawson, and Michael Naramore each contributed one hit and one RBI.

Naramore pitched five innings for the win. He allowed three hits and three walks while striking out a pair.