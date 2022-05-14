Schmolke leads Lake Norman to playoff-opening win; Wildcats fall in Round 2

MOORESVILLE — Entering the bottom of the eighth inning, the Lake Norman Wildcats’ offense had not given much reason to believe that they would suddenly come out of their slump to break a scoreless tie and escape the first round of the playoffs with a win.

In the first seven innings, they had mustered just four hits, leaving seven runners on base through the course of the game. But, just four batters into the eighth, the game was over and the Lake Norman dugout emptied towards the first baseline to mob Bryton Lawson.

The 8-seeded Wildcats (16-10) avoided a first-round upset on Lawson’s walk-off single, dispatching the 25-seed Butler Bulldogs (15-10) 1-0 on Tuesday night behind another dominant pitching performance from ace Luke Schmolke.

“(Schmolke) had a heck of a game,” Lake Norman head coach Ty Wigginton said. “It’s fun to watch him throw.”

The Wildcats’ ace silenced the Butler bats all night long to keep his struggling offense afloat. The senior pitcher struck out 14 Bulldogs on his way to seven scoreless innings, only allowing four baserunners in what could be his final start on his home field.

“He just been sharp. As the year has gone on, he’s just gotten better and better,” Wigginton said. “He’s tough to hit when he’s on like that, and he’s been on all year.”

Through 11 starts, the Georgia Tech commit has posted an 8-0 record with 136 strikeouts compared to just 21 hits allowed and 20 walks issued. His earned run average sits at an eye-popping 0.65 and, potentially more impressively, opposing batters have posted just an 0.096 batting average when facing him.

Tuesday night was Lake Norman’s third 1-0 win in as many weeks, all Schmolke starts. The Wildcats’ flare for the dramatic is something that Wigginton hopes will give his team energy as they continue their playoff journey.

“Hopefully this is what gets us going early and often,” he said. “Any win in the state playoffs is a good thing.”

South Meck 7, Lake Norman 6 (8 inn.)

MOORESVILLE—South Mecklenburg overcame a four-run deficit to beat Lake Norman in the second round of the 4A state playoffs Thursday.

The game was tied at 6 after seven innings. The Sabres scored once in the top of the eighth and held the Wildcats scoreless in the bottom half.

Grayson Peel had a hit and two RBIs for Lake Norman. Chase Wigginton and Will Anzalone each supplied two hits. Wigginton drove in one run.

Carson Cherry and Bryton Lawson each contributed one hit and one RBI.

Lake Norman finished the season 16-11.