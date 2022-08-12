Scoles, another former USC player win AVP Gold title

ATLANTA – USC beach volleyball alumnae Julia Scoles (Mooresville) and Geena Urango (Los Alamitos, Calif.) became the fourth all-Trojan pair to claim an AVP title as winners of the Gold Series Atlanta Open at Atlantic Station on Sunday.

Scoles, who starred in high school at South Iredell, is a two-time national champion with the USC women’s beach volleyball team. The Women of Troy successfully defended their 2021 national championship earlier this year.

Sunday’s victory marked the first-career AVP championship for both Scoles and Urango and particularly special for Urango who was USC's first-ever beach volleyball scholarship recipient in 2012. Urango is in her 12th season with the Association of Volleyball Professionals and was making her eighth appearance in a final.

It took three sets, but Scoles-Urango defeated the top-seeded duo of USC All-American Terese Cannon (Pittsford, N.Y.) and Sarah Sponcill (UCLA alumna), 21-17, 12-21, 16-14, in the final to become only the eighth seventh seed or lower to capture a women's AVP championship.

Scoles and Urango led, 13-9, in the third but Cannon-Sponcil saved three match points before the Trojan duo sealed the victory. Cannon and Sponcil teamed to win the Hermosa Beach Open on July 11 to mark their first career AVP wins.

A USC alumna has now won each of the last four AVP events and four of the five major AVP tournaments of the 2022 season. No women's pair has repeated as champion on the tour this summer and for the third straight event, a brand new winner has been crowned. Just one week ago, four-time USC All-American Tina Graudina (Jurmala, Latvia) and All-American Hailey Harward (Phoenix, Ariz.) won their first-career titles at the Fort Lauderdale Open.

Scoles and Urango's victory represents the 65th and 66th individual Trojan AVP women's wins and the 50th event won by at least one female USC athlete all-time.

Scoles and Urango became the fourth all-USC duo to win an AVP title. Their victory marked the 15th time that an all-Trojan pair has won an AVP crown.