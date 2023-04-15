TROUTMAN—Twelve years after starting at South Iredell as a club sport, men’s volleyball has emerged as an up and coming sport at the high school and in the state.

The demand and popularity for men’s volleyball has grown substantially since head coach Kerry Baker started the club more than a decade ago. Right now, the end goal for Baker is having the North Carolina High School Athletic Association sanction the sport.

“From where we started, where it was a group of nine boys with the only game we had against the teachers, it has progressed into what it is now. And that’s a really good feeling,” Baker said. “I was certainly hopeful we would get to this point but to be candid I never would have thought it would have advanced this quickly.”

In order to have the sport sanctioned, the NCHSAA says 25 percent of the total number of member schools, or half of the schools in a classification, need to participate in the sport for there to be an official state championship.

Currently there are roughly 45 schools offering men’s volleyball as a club sport, which is just under half of the teams that would be required for there to be an official state championship.

Sanctioned or not, Baker’s team is providing new experiences for a number of players. Of the 34 members of the team, nine are brand new to the sport. Junior Ben Rehfuss is one of those new to the sport.

“A lot of my friends played last year, and I showed up to support. I found it really fun and entertaining and thought I’d give it a try this year,” Rehfuss said. “I love the encouragement and the brotherhood on the team.”

Although he has nine new players, Baker’s team also has a good mix of experience. Sophomore Ryder Reynolds has been playing at the club level since 6th grade. He said he enjoys giving pointers to the newer players.

“I try and just give pointers to the team,” Reynolds said. “I’m very understanding with the new people because this is a great sport to play, and I like to bring as many new people in as possible.”

The Vikings will play 12 games this season, with the season ending with an unofficial state tournament. The Vikings are currently ranked 11th in the state in MaxPreps.

Although just a club sport, Senior Gabriel Bonomo said the fan support and vibe around school has been very supportive.

“I think it’s pretty positive,” Bonomo said. “Last year we had a hype video we made, a lot of teachers showed it. We have a decent amount of people that show up to games. When I talk to my friends everyone is supportive and wants us to succeed.”

As South Iredell continues to lead the push to have the sport sanctioned at the state level, junior Nicholas Porter said the team is thankful to be in the position they are in.

“I’m just really thankful we are allowed to come in here and get to use the facilities,” Porter said. “I know that sometimes when it is raining, we might get pushed out because we are not a sanctioned sport, but it doesn’t make that big of a difference. I’m just glad to be here.”

From here, Baker said his goal is to get other schools in Iredell County involved. Currently only Woodlawn School and Liberty Prep in Mooresville offer men’s volleyball at the club level.

“The goal in this general area is for other schools in the area to get it at the club level and give their kids the opportunity to play something new,” Baker said. “My kids, all 34 of them love it, they love being here, being part of the team. It’s really cool during games to see their brotherhood. They cheer each other on. They may never see the floor but there is still a little bead of sweat on their brow from cheering so hard for their teammates and that’s really fun to watch.”