South Iredell Athletic Association preps for fall seasons

South Iredell Athletic Association (SIAA) provides recreational sports to Mooresville youth in southern Iredell County, and offers fall Volleyball, Baseball, Softball and T-Ball. Registration is open through July 31 for all boys and girls ages 5-12.

Practices will begin in mid-August, and games run through late October. All games and practices will be held within Iredell county. For more information and to register online, visit www.siaasports.com.

Local sponsors are appreciated. Consider supporting youth sports and advertise your business on SIAA's team shirts and website. Contact SIAA Executive Director Tracy deRoos with any sponsorship questions, at tracyderoos@siaasports.com.

