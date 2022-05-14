Walk-off victory sends Mooresville to third round

MOORESVILLE—One pitch at a time. That’s the message Mooresville head coach Paul Kitka has instilled on his team all season long.

On Thursday night, the Blue Devils’ entire season came down to one pitch. With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Bentley Meadows was just one strike away from ending Mooresville’s season.

Instead of ending the season with one swing, she extended it. Smacking the ball just out of the reach of Piedmont’s center fielder allowed both Cadence Lane and Ellie Goins to come around the bases to score the tying and winning runs, continuing the magic for the Blue Devils (21-4) as they advanced past Piedmont (19-7) in the second round of the 4A state playoffs.

“These girls are just phenomenal,” Kitka said. “They haven’t shown any quit all year. I’m so proud of each and every one of them.

“This is what it’s all about, right here,” he continued, looking around at his team celebrating with family and friends.

Mooresville’s no-quit attitude was on full display Thursday night. Through five innings, they had mustered just three hits and stranded all three of their base runners in scoring position. To that point, only a handful of batted balls had even left the infield.

“Their pitcher was hitting her spots—inside and outside,” Kitka said. “We just couldn’t piece it together like we wanted..couldn’t get that key hit.

“We were still able to hit the ball hard, but the wind probably kept a few balls in the park.”

Panthers’ pitcher Jillian Thomas tossed a gem of a game to give her team a chance on the road. She was in the circle for the entire game, pitching 7.2 innings despite taking a pitch off her knee as a batter in the top of the eighth. She allowed six hits, walked just two, and struck out nine.

To match that performance, Blue Devils pitcher Campbell Schaen tossed a gem of her own. The Mooresville ace also pitched the entire game, needing just 95 pitches to complete eight innings of work. She only managed on strikeout in the game but allowed just four hits prior to extra innings.

She narrowly avoided giving up a run in the sixth inning when Thomas failed to tag up on a fly ball to left field before heading for home plate. The Blue Devils were able to get the double play to end the inning. Schaen, however, was not able to escape mistakes of her own making in the top of the eighth. After hitting consecutive batters with two outs in the frame, she gave up an RBI single up the middle to Scarlet Little.

“Even with the mistakes in the eighth, she pitched her (butt) off,” Kitka said. “Just like she has all season.”

With the victory over Piedmont, the Blue Devils advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, not counting the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. For the second straight year, their trip to the third round means a date with East Forsyth and the nation’s top softball prospect, Keirston Deal.

Last season, Deal ended the Blue Devils run by quieting their bats, allowing just two hits in the Eagles’ 6-1 win. However, Kitka feels that last year’s matchup provides them a bit of an edge this time around.

“The girls know what to expect. There’s no surprise factor to what she brings,” he said. “And we get them at home in front of our crowd.”

The Blue Devils’ third round game against East Forsyth is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday.