MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman has fielded some good girls basketball teams over the years. This one may be the best since the school doors opened on Doolie Road two decades ago.

The Wildcats, ranked No. 1 in 4A, polished off their first undefeated regular season in program history Friday night, cruising to a 79-39 Greater Metro Conference victory at Mooresville.

“I think it’s really exciting,” sophomore Samantha Shehan said when asked about the feat. “It gives us more momentum going into the state tournament. Our players have put in a ton of work. We’ve earned it.”

Beating the Blue Devils also capped back-to-back 12-0 records in conference play for the GMC champion Wildcats (24-0).

Shehan led the way, pouring in a game-high 30 points to match her season high which she also scored Jan. 4 in the 90-45 win over Hickory Ridge.

Shehan’s personal 9-2 run in the second quarter propelled Lake Norman to a 40-10 advantage. She buried three 3-pointers in a relatively short time frame.

“Sam came out and hit some big 3s,” Lake Norman coach McKenzie Graham said.

Shehan finished with six made 3s, a season best for her.

The Wildcats led 48-15 at halftime.

Mooresville (11-13, 4-8) opened the second half with a spark, using a 7-0 run to trim the deficit. Lake Norman responded, pushing the lead to 68-28 and bringing the running-clock mercy rule into play before the end of the third quarter.

It was a comfortable win but one that left something to be desired, Graham suggested.

“We were not hitting layups. We missed a lot of free throws. We just could have played a little better,” she said. “Sometimes that happens in a rivalry game. But anytime you get a win you’ll take it.”

Despite some issues, the Wildcats still held an opponent to 40 or fewer points for the 15th time this season.

They also eclipsed their 73-point season scoring average. Kirsten Lewis-Williams scored 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Kelsey Rhyne added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Addison Sirianni dished out six assists. Alexis Shehan contributed seven rebounds.

“It’s the way we move the ball,” Samantha Shehan said when asked to diagnose the effectiveness of their offense. “We have shooters on the perimeter. We push the ball in transition and score a lot of points off our defensive pressure.”

Savannah Goodwin led Mooresville with 10 points, all coming in the second half. Macy Crum and Brooke Piper added eight and seven points, respectively.

UP NEXT

Both teams turn their attention to next week’s Greater Metro Conference tournament.

On the other side of that, Lake Norman will be one of the favorites to win the West Region title and play for the 4A state championship.

Barring a letdown in the conference tournament the Wildcats will land the No. 1 seed in the West for the state playoffs, meaning the road to the state final runs through Mooresville.

“I feel like we’re playing well right now, but we have to clean it up for the harder teams,” said Samantha Shehan, who stood in agreement with her coach that Friday’s showing wasn’t to their standard. “This is when it counts.”

BOX SCORE

Lake Norman;22;26;23;8—79

Mooresville;4;11;15;9—39

LAKE NORMAN (79): Samantha Shehan 30, Kirsten Lewis-Williams 26, Kelsey Rhyne 13, Buoniconti 5, A. Shehan 3, North 2.

MOORESVILLE (39): Savannah Goodwin 10, Crum 8, Piper 7, Davis 6, Rumrill 4, Lane 2, Inman 2.