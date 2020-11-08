Logano has a shot at second Cup title in three years

Besides the wild card that is Talladega, Joey Logano’s 2020 Playoff campaign has been the most consistent among the Championship 4. Logano not only outs the best average finish among the four title contenders through the first nine races of the postseason, but he also grabbed the first win of the Round of 8 to guarantee his spot in the season finale.

In the opening Round of 16, No. 22 team driver Logano put up back-to-back third-place finishes at Darlington and Richmond before closing the door for the phase with an 11th-place finish at Bristol.

The quarterfinal Round of 12 was the most treacherous for Logano throughout the postseason. He finished 14th at Las Vegas, 26th at Talladega due to an incident, but managed pullout a runner-up finish at the Charlotte ROVAL to advance to the Round of 8.

Logano then took the victory in Kansas locking himself into the Championship 4 and has been on cruise control ever since, finishing 10th at Texas and third last week at Martinsville.

Of the four drivers vying for the NASCAR Cup Series title this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Team Penske’s Logano has to be the most thrilled it will be decided on the one-mile oval in the Valley of the Sun, as he is the most recent winner.