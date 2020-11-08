Logano has a shot at second Cup title in three years

Opportunities like this do not happen often.
Mooresville-based Team Penske driver Joey Logano has a chance to become just the 11th different driver to win two or more titles in three seasons and the 17th to win multiple NASCAR Cup Series championships.
Logano started the 2020 season with high hopes in landing new crew chief. But he had a rough start in the season-opening Daytona 500 following an incident that relegated him to a 26th-place finish.
But the 30-year old didn’t take any time to wallow, bouncing back the following week at Las Vegas with a win and an automatic berth to the Playoffs. He then collected another win at Phoenix Raceway just before the pandemic swept the nation.
Once the series returned to action, Logano’s success slowed, and the 2018 series champ put up 12 top 10s to round out the regular season. He entered the 2020 Playoffs as the fourth seed with 22 Playoffs points.
Penske’s Logano has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. He has qualified for the Playoffs in seven of 12 seasons he has competed fulltime NASCAR Cup Series, and since the inception of the elimination-style format in 2014, Logano has made the Championship 4 round a total of four times by also advancing in 104, ’16 and ’18.
He used his appearance in the latter to also snare what remains his only Cup career championship crown.
Besides the wild card that is Talladega, Joey Logano’s 2020 Playoff campaign has been the most consistent among the Championship 4. Logano not only outs the best average finish among the four title contenders through the first nine races of the postseason, but he also grabbed the first win of the Round of 8 to guarantee his spot in the season finale.
In the opening Round of 16, No. 22 team driver Logano put up back-to-back third-place finishes at Darlington and Richmond before closing the door for the phase with an 11th-place finish at Bristol.
The quarterfinal Round of 12 was the most treacherous for Logano throughout the postseason. He finished 14th at Las Vegas, 26th at Talladega due to an incident, but managed pullout a runner-up finish at the Charlotte ROVAL to advance to the Round of 8.
Logano then took the victory in Kansas locking himself into the Championship 4 and has been on cruise control ever since, finishing 10th at Texas and third last week at Martinsville.
Of the four drivers vying for the NASCAR Cup Series title this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Team Penske’s Logano has to be the most thrilled it will be decided on the one-mile oval in the Valley of the Sun, as he is the most recent winner.
Back in March, Logano started 13th at Phoenix and raced his way to the win leading 60 of the scheduled 316 laps. Logano actually passed his Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski for the lead in the closing laps for the victory.
In total, Logano has made 23 series starts at Phoenix posting two wins (2016, 2020), five top fives and 12 top 10s. His average finish is 14.348, ninth-best in the series, but fourth among the Championship 4.
The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 is comprised of four drivers from three organizations – Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske. Since one organization managed to qualify two teams for the Championship 4, their odds of winning are double that of the other two organizations – making Team Penske the odds-on favorite for the title this weekend.
Not only has Team Penske won the most recent race at Phoenix Raceway (back in March), but the organization has a total of three wins at the one-mile track – Rusty Wallace (1998), Logano (2016 and 2020).
Team Penske is currently tied with Roush Fenway Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing for the sixth most NASCAR Cup Series championships in the Modern Era (1972-Presen
If Team Penske accomplishes the feat this weekend, it would break the tie with RFR and SHR and become solely in the sixth position among owner championships with three just behind Petty Enterprises with four (in the Modern Era).
