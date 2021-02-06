Lone goal just enough to distance crosstown soccer rivals

Once was barely enough and that’s all it took to temporarily distance two boys high school soccer teams.

Lake Norman struck for what wound up being the only successful marker during the course of the first half and made it stand up as difference in a defensive-dominated, 1-0 nipping at the heels of crosstown arch rival and fellow I-Meck Conference member Mooresville.

The outcome was rendered in what was also the first meaningful appearance on the part of both teams as a result of it taking place under conference clout-carrying conditions, but it wasn’t initially set to be that way.

The two were originally on tap to face off much deeper into the I-Meck slate but that changed drastically. When the remaining conference member teams were pushed off field in the wake of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools system-wide decision due to COVID-19, it also served to delay the beginning of league play for both area entries.

As a result, the match-up between the rivals accounted for the opening league contest for each of them as well.

Lake Norman upped its overall ledger to the 4-0-1 barrier while also starting off at the 1-0 level in league play.

Mooresville exited the affair owning an 0-2 record overall.

The two teams are on track to square off for a second and final time during the course of regulation play later in the season in play that will be held at LNHS.