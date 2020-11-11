Lone local entry keeps it close in inaugural golf Showcase

That was close.
Mooresville’s one and only bid to house the first-ever champion of the inaugural Carolinas Golf Association’s Carolinas Collegiate Showcase came oh-so-close to becoming reality.
Mooresville’s Caroline Johnson, the lone local entry in the field, fashioned a share of the first-round lead and remaining in close contention through the course of the two-day, 36-hole stroke place affair before fashioning a final two-way tie for third place in the event’s final standing.
Play in the attraction kicking off its presence was conducted on two courses in place at the Grandover Resort campus in Greensboro.
Johnson, a member of the high school Class of 2023, posted consistent round-by-round scores of 82-81, respectively, for her two-day stroke total of 163 that was tied with only one other member of the 40-player field for the third best such tally of the tournament.
For Johnson, officially in the field representing her home Mooresville-based Trump National Golf Club course, she was able to highlight her initial appearance in the first-year affair by holding a two-way share of the clubhouse lead at the midway mark of play.
Johnson’s opening round score of 82 posted on the site’s opening East Course that put her in the two-way tie for the first-round lead. She then backed up that effort with the one-shot better score of 81 shot on the facility’s West Course to complete her stay. She tied for third to finish four shots behind the eventual overall girls champion.
Play in the affair featured some of the top junior level players – females and males alike -- from across North and South Carolina in the affair used to help showcase some of the top golf talent in the bordering states. By design, organizers staged the competition in a similar setting to that used by collegiate-level golf matches in order to provide the field with what it takes to engage in a college event.
Throughout the attraction, players as well as coaches and all spectators were required to adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols related to all play.
