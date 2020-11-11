Lone local entry keeps it close in inaugural golf Showcase

That was close.

Mooresville’s one and only bid to house the first-ever champion of the inaugural Carolinas Golf Association’s Carolinas Collegiate Showcase came oh-so-close to becoming reality.

Mooresville’s Caroline Johnson, the lone local entry in the field, fashioned a share of the first-round lead and remaining in close contention through the course of the two-day, 36-hole stroke place affair before fashioning a final two-way tie for third place in the event’s final standing.

Play in the attraction kicking off its presence was conducted on two courses in place at the Grandover Resort campus in Greensboro.

Johnson, a member of the high school Class of 2023, posted consistent round-by-round scores of 82-81, respectively, for her two-day stroke total of 163 that was tied with only one other member of the 40-player field for the third best such tally of the tournament.

For Johnson, officially in the field representing her home Mooresville-based Trump National Golf Club course, she was able to highlight her initial appearance in the first-year affair by holding a two-way share of the clubhouse lead at the midway mark of play.