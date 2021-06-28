Lone strike of gold paves way in state 4A class track, field meet

All alone.
That wound up being the case regarding the singled-out selection from the area competing in the season-ending N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class Track and Field Championship Meet.
Lake Norman High School athlete and long distance running specialist Maddie Huecker accounted for the only gold medal effort compiled during the course of the daylong competition on the Truist Stadium and Belk Track facilities at the Greensboro-based N.C. A&T State University campus.
Huecker, who stayed busy for the full day engaging in both individual and relay races, posted the fastest finishing time in her specialty event, the 1,600-meter run. She clocked in with a completion time of 4:50.36 to best all other challengers in the field. The outcome loomed the largest among not just all area-based girls entries in the affair but also all boys qualifiers as well helping form the field for the event.
Girls results
It was Lake Norman Huecker – a now rising senior within the Wildcats program – who was able to make up for time lost after the spring season attraction was canceled completely due to the pandemic at the conclusion of her sophomore season. Huecker averaged just over a minute-plus when covering each of her four turns around the track to complete the win. It was not only the lone first-place finish fashioned by any other area female entry in the field, but it was also the best of a total of five placements total by fellow females in the top-10 spots in any other of the events as well.
Boosted by the placement, Lake Norman’s girls tallied a team total of 20 points that placed them in a tie for 10th place among the total of some 45 teams from across the state that tallied at least one point in the end-of-year attraction.
Also for the Wildcats, they used the fifth-place finish fashioned by fellow long distance runner Madeline Stolberg in the same 1,600-meter affair to help add to the team’s point total in all extended running races. Stolberg also landed a seventh-place solo finish in the 800-meter run.
Lake Norman also tacked on more points to its total courtesy of the fifth-place effort turned in by team member Amari Johnson in the 100-meter hurdles.
Although also represented, Mooresville High School’s girls team failed to fashion a single placement that was rewarded with points.
From the state meet, all first-place and second-place finishers in each event were presented with plaques while all third-place and fourth-place entries were also rewarded with keepsake awards. All entries logging in among the top eight positions scored points of some sort for their respective teams.
Boys results
Among area boys team entries, both Lake Norman and Mooresville housed select points-gathering entries that helped draw their seasons to a close.
For Lake Norman’s Wildcats, they supported their overall share of 25th place among the total of 54 teams scoring at least one point each by housing sixth-place finishes apiece courtesy of Griffin Horner in the 3,200-meter run and Drew Evans in the pole vault.
Additional points-worthy showings for Lake Norman came from both Horner and Gavin Sweeney in the same 1,600-meter run.
From the Mooresville camp, it was able to tally points of some sort from both individual and team-related events to account for its total of seven points that garnered the Blue Devils an official share of 30th place overall.
For the Devils, they bunched together the fourth-place finish from Isaiah Ryle in the high jump as well as the eighth-place effort earned by Treyvon Birchett in the same event to help highlight their individual accomplishments. Birchett also additionally aided the cause courtesy of his seventh-place solo finish in the triple jump pit.
Also for MHS, the four-runner roster made up of Birchett, Ryle, Clark Kremar and Joseph Lee combined to craft a fast enough of a finish to tack on team points in the 1,600-meter relay race.
Season summation
Appearances in the NCHSAA 4A class Track and Field Championship Meet served to draw the sports’ most extended prep-level season schedule in history to a close.
Due to an adjustment in the schedule caused by COVID-19, this year’s action featured a much later start than usual back in late April. As a result, the crowning affair was held for the first time ever during the official summer segment of the calendar year.
Expectations are that the ruling NCHSAA will return to conducting all of its sports across the board during the course of their more traditional times of year effective with the start of the 2021-22 school sports year that will get underway in August.