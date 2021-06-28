Lone strike of gold paves way in state 4A class track, field meet

All alone.

That wound up being the case regarding the singled-out selection from the area competing in the season-ending N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class Track and Field Championship Meet.

Lake Norman High School athlete and long distance running specialist Maddie Huecker accounted for the only gold medal effort compiled during the course of the daylong competition on the Truist Stadium and Belk Track facilities at the Greensboro-based N.C. A&T State University campus.

Huecker, who stayed busy for the full day engaging in both individual and relay races, posted the fastest finishing time in her specialty event, the 1,600-meter run. She clocked in with a completion time of 4:50.36 to best all other challengers in the field. The outcome loomed the largest among not just all area-based girls entries in the affair but also all boys qualifiers as well helping form the field for the event.

Girls results