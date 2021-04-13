Loss leaves Lake Norman leg behind for first time all season

It came close to being better. Over the course of the contest, the 19th-ranked Wildcats forced the No. 3-ranked Huskies’ goalkeeper to rack up six saves in limiting the home team’s offensive output that also accounted for just the second time all season in which Lake Norman was held to just a single goal.

On its own defensive front, Lake Norman junior keeper Sarah Ardus – already an early commit to the Ohio University women’s soccer program – did her best to also keep the contest close. Despite allowing the two goals, she otherwise denied Hough adequate access to the Wildcats goal during the course of play that found the guests peppering the latter’s net with as many as 17 shots.

The degree of competition on the part of both teams was reflected late in the match when the starting Hough keeper was shouldered with a red card forcing her removal from the field after tackling a Lake Norman player outside of the goalie’s box with less than three minutes remaining in regulation play.

Both teams are scheduled to draw their regular-season’s home-and-home series to a close later this week. Lake Norman and Hough return to the pitch against each other in action on tap to take place this time around on host Hough High’s home turf on Thursday night.