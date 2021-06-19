Loss lingers knocking Pine Lake Prep from postseason field

Ouch! This one is going to sting for a while.

Pine Lake Prep’s underdog baseball team still held a lead down to the final out before falling victim to a game-winning rally in a walk-off, 6-5 defeat to higher-seeded Cherryville during dramatic opening-round play in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A class postseason play.

The Pride, seeded No. 10 among the 16 entries for the NCHSAA 1A West Region bracket following a runner-up finish in their PAC-7 Conference, allowed two walks and back-to-back base hits that freed No. 7 seed Cherryville to stage the successful comeback.

With the setback, Pine Lake did more than just bring its season to a close with an 11-4 overall record. The loss also served to draw a close to the Pride program’s participation as a now former 1A class-level entry.

The way that 1A segment of the program’s play ended will linger for a while.