Loss lingers knocking Pine Lake Prep from postseason field

Ouch! This one is going to sting for a while.
Pine Lake Prep’s underdog baseball team still held a lead down to the final out before falling victim to a game-winning rally in a walk-off, 6-5 defeat to higher-seeded Cherryville during dramatic opening-round play in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A class postseason play.
The Pride, seeded No. 10 among the 16 entries for the NCHSAA 1A West Region bracket following a runner-up finish in their PAC-7 Conference, allowed two walks and back-to-back base hits that freed No. 7 seed Cherryville to stage the successful comeback.
With the setback, Pine Lake did more than just bring its season to a close with an 11-4 overall record. The loss also served to draw a close to the Pride program’s participation as a now former 1A class-level entry.
The way that 1A segment of the program’s play ended will linger for a while.
The Pride, which rattled off an eight-game win streak at one point during the season, took a 5-3 lead into the last half of the seventh inning and still sat on that two-run edge after recording the first two outs of the home half of the frame. The Pride then issued the walks and allowed the consecutive base knocks that enabled the Ironmen, champions of their South Piedmont Conference, to rally, win and, in the process, also advance.
It was a tough-luck manner in which to conclude an otherwise successful season.
Pine Lake posted an outright runner-up placement in its league ranks to support its presence and also back its billing as one of the top-20 teams – actually residing 18th in the final regular-season N.C. MaxPreps.com 1A class baseball poll – across the state. As it turned out, though, the Pride was ousted by the current No. 1 ranked Cherryville entry.
Familiar faces played some familiar roles that allowed the Pride to challenge for the upset win right down to the very end.
In the pitching department, staff members Owen Lally – who garnered the starting assignment – along with relievers Tate Allison and Tanner Allison shared duties. Combined, the crew surrendered the five runs on 10 hits while striking out nine.
Offensively, Pine Lake’s Nash Chelcun paired base knocks and also drove home a matching number of teammates. Lally used his base rap to also account for a run driven in, while Tate Allison, Nathan Smith and Joe Lehec each collected a base hit as well.
The loss, the fourth to a team that also earned a playoff berth, made the school’s baseball team the last to complete play for the 2020-21 school sports year.
Effective with the beginning of the 2021-21 state high school sports season, PLP will be upgraded to a 2A class participant. As it now stands, the school’s athletic department will continue to compete in what will now be a combination 1A/2A class PAC-7 Conference crowd.