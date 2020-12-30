 Skip to main content
Loss of fanfare added to list of firsts for local bowl game
Loss of fanfare added to list of firsts for local bowl game

Add another first-time ingredient into the mix in regards to the conducting of this year’s annual only major NCAA Division I football postseason bowl game to call the somewhat immediate area home.

In addition to kicking off matters with a new major title sponsor in the huddle and offering a first-ever meeting between members of countering Power 5 conferences, it was announced earlier this week that today’s inaugural Duke’s Mayo Bowl will also be the first to prevent attendance on the part of the general public.

The decision, announced by the organizing Charlotte Sports Foundation, was made jointly by county public health officials representing Mecklenburg County, the Bank of America Stadium and the CFS following a careful review of the most recent COVID-19 data and guidance.

As a result, only family members and close friends of the two competing teams and bowl organizer will be the only on-site spectators allowed inside Bank of America Stadium – which also serves as the home of the National Football League’s Carolina Panthers -- when the Atlantic Coast Conference member Wake Forest takes on the Big Ten Conference’s Wisconsin in today’s marquee meeting.

Game time is set for a noon kickoff. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

“Our first priority when hosting the Duke’s Mayo Bowl is the safety of all participants, from the teams and coaches to the fans, staff and community,” said Executive Director Danny Morrison. “We look forward to Wake Forest and Wisconsin having a great game in Charlotte in front of their families and friends.”

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl has welcomed 942,565 fans to Charlotte since its inception. The game has reached more 55 million television households and produced an economic impact of over $350 million to the city and the surrounding region.

This is the first year with Carolinas-founded Duke’s Mayonnaise as the title sponsor. The partnership with Duke’s Mayonnaise was announced this past June. It also features for the first time a matchup of the Atlantic Coast Conference against the Big Ten Conference.

More Information

The mission of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, a 501(c)(3), is to provide leadership for sports-based initiatives that result in a positive impact on the economy and quality of life in the Charlotte region. CSF was created in the spring of 2013 as a combined entity of Charlotte’s two primary sports development groups, Charlotte Collegiate Football and the Charlotte Regional Sports Commission. Its origins can be traced to the vision of Charlotte civic leaders after the very successful hosting of the 1994 NCAA Men’s Final Four.

The foundation also provides support for recruitment and operation of other local sporting events, and spearheads Charlotte’s continued growth as a preferred host for premier national and regional sporting events. CSF’s future regular season football games include East Carolina University vs. Appalachian State University and the University of Georgia vs. Clemson University (2021), and the University of North Carolina vs. the University of South Carolina (2023).

The board of directors that guides the Charlotte Sports Foundation boasts a dynamic roster of top Charlotte civic and business leaders. Please visit www.charlottesports.org for more information.

