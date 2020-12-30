Loss of fanfare added to list of firsts for local bowl game

Add another first-time ingredient into the mix in regards to the conducting of this year’s annual only major NCAA Division I football postseason bowl game to call the somewhat immediate area home.

In addition to kicking off matters with a new major title sponsor in the huddle and offering a first-ever meeting between members of countering Power 5 conferences, it was announced earlier this week that today’s inaugural Duke’s Mayo Bowl will also be the first to prevent attendance on the part of the general public.

The decision, announced by the organizing Charlotte Sports Foundation, was made jointly by county public health officials representing Mecklenburg County, the Bank of America Stadium and the CFS following a careful review of the most recent COVID-19 data and guidance.

As a result, only family members and close friends of the two competing teams and bowl organizer will be the only on-site spectators allowed inside Bank of America Stadium – which also serves as the home of the National Football League’s Carolina Panthers -- when the Atlantic Coast Conference member Wake Forest takes on the Big Ten Conference’s Wisconsin in today’s marquee meeting.

Game time is set for a noon kickoff. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.