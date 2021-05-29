Losses leave Pine Lake sitting uneasy in bid for postseason

Seating chart changed.
Pine Lake Prep’s baseball team has gone from sitting pretty to squirming in its continued quest to secure a coveted postseason berth.
The Pride, previously tied atop the PAC-7 Conference, endured back-to-back defeats to another fellow in-league playoff contender, Mountain Island Charter, that served to force the former’s seating arrangement to drastically change.
First doing so at home in play held over the course of a mere three-day span, Pine Lake placed the potential tying run as second base before ending that bid there to drop an 8-7 decision to the Raptor. Later, in play held on MIC’s home field, yet another affair once again went right down to the very end before the Pride was tagged with a 3-2 loss.
The suffering of the season’s first home-and-home season series sweep to a fellow PAC-7 entry also saddled Pine Lake with its first losses of the season. The Pride exited the set owning an 8-2 ledger to show for both the season overall and in action opposite fellow league foes.
The twin one-run outings also dropped the Pride from their previous perch positioned in a tie for the league lead and placed in precariously in the runner-up spot with still more critical circuit competition left to play. The number of teams qualifying for postseason play from each league has been trimmed in half to allow only the top two finishing entries to advance.
For Pine Lake, a bid to take matters personally in hand in hopes of enhancing its status instead took two hits.
In the opener, the allowing of a total of seven runs to the Raptor over the course of the final two innings proved too much of a deficit to overcome. Pine Lake held a 3-0 lead after one full frame and carried a 4-1 lead into the top of the sixth. Mountain Island, which also entered play undefeated, scratched for three runs in the sixth to forge a tie and then tallied four runs in the top of the seventh. After climbing back into the matter with a three-run home half of the sixth, a last-ditch bid to complete the comeback faded in the seventh.
For the Pride, the pitching pair consisting of starter Gage Childers – who was also shouldered with the decision — and reliever Tanner Allison shared duties. Combined, the twosome allowed the eight runs on nine hits while striking out seven.
Offensively, a controversial three-run home run in the last half of the sixth – one initially ruled a foul ball before overturned and called fair – ringing off the bat of the Pride’s Nash Chelcun allowed Pine Lake to crawl within the final run on the lead in the last of the sixth. For the Pride, Tanner Allison paired hits, while a double cracked by Joe Lehec allowed him to headline a crew comprised of Sam Brochetti, Owen Lally and Tate Allison with a base knock apiece.
In the rematch held on MIC’s home facility, an early one-run lead secured by Pine Lake faded later in the same frame and the Pride was prevented from once again fighting all the way from behind to drop the 3-2 decision.
For the Pride, Lally started on the mound and suffered the loss while gathering some relief from Tate Allison. Together, the two allowed the three runs on six hits while fanning one.
At the plate, Brochetti connected on a pair of hits to captain the attack, while the likes of Lally, Lehec, Chelcun and Tanner Allison also added one base hit to the cause.
It gets no easier from here. Pine Lake headed back into play on tap to face off opposite PAC-7 rival Community School of Davidson in yet another series set between teams seeking to secure one of the two available playoff bids.