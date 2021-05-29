Losses leave Pine Lake sitting uneasy in bid for postseason

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Pine Lake, a bid to take matters personally in hand in hopes of enhancing its status instead took two hits.

In the opener, the allowing of a total of seven runs to the Raptor over the course of the final two innings proved too much of a deficit to overcome. Pine Lake held a 3-0 lead after one full frame and carried a 4-1 lead into the top of the sixth. Mountain Island, which also entered play undefeated, scratched for three runs in the sixth to forge a tie and then tallied four runs in the top of the seventh. After climbing back into the matter with a three-run home half of the sixth, a last-ditch bid to complete the comeback faded in the seventh.

For the Pride, the pitching pair consisting of starter Gage Childers – who was also shouldered with the decision — and reliever Tanner Allison shared duties. Combined, the twosome allowed the eight runs on nine hits while striking out seven.