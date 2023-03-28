North Carolina guard Caleb Love announced his decision Monday to transfer.

Love becomes the sixth Tar Heel -- and the first starter -- to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season.

"I've taken some time with my family to re-evaluate what's best for me to continue to grow as a player and I've decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my journey," Love posted, in part, on Twitter.

Love averaged a team-leading 16.7 points per game in 33 games (32 starts) in 2022-23. However, his 3-point shooting percentage fell off from 36 percent in 2021-22 to 29.9 percent this past season.

The 6-foot-4 Love also averaged 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, but UNC posted its fewest assists in school history since the stat was first tracked in 1968-69, according to The Athletic.

The Tar Heels also landed Brown transfer Paxson Wojcik later Monday. Wojcik, a guard, averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds with the Bears last season.

UNC's Davis says he’ll return for senior season

North Carolina guard R.J. Davis announced on Twitter he’s a “Tar Heel for life,” and will return to UNC for his senior season. The 6-foot guard from White Plains, N.Y. joins Armando Bacot in returning to the team for one more season. The Tar Heels have been staples in the lineup the better part of three seasons.

Davis was second on the team in scoring last season, averaging 16.1 points per game, and led the team in both 3-point shooting percentage (36.2) and assists with 104. Even though he’ll be playing his fourth year with the Heels, he actually has two years of eligibility remaining since he could play a fifth season due to the NCAA waiver on the COVID-19 plagued season in 2020-21.

Carolina’s incoming recruiting class consists of only guard Simeon Wilcher and forward Zayden High at the moment, so coach Hubert Davis and staff will likely be diving into the transfer portal to fill in the gaps on the roster.

One obvious hole is at wing. Hubert Davis will put a premium on shooting for whomever he’s recruiting after the Heels shot 31.2 percent from 3-point range — the second-worst performance in program history.

R.J. Davis could help change that. He was the team’s most consistent outside shooter despite dislocating a finger on his shooting hand that caused his percentages to dip at the start of the season, and again when he re-injured it. When healthy, Davis had an 11-game stretch where he made 28 of 60 (46.6 percent) from behind the arc.