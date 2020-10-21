Making moves makes native rider wary of PBR schedule break

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It’s one of the largest advancements made over the same time span by any other rider in the field.

“Everything’s rolling,’’ said Mauney, who endured two reconstructive shoulder surgeries that forced him to miss the first seven months of the season in recovery. “I knew all I needed to do was get on one bull, so that’s what I did. I started getting on as many bulls as I could. I feel good now.”

It certainly shows.

There was some serious doubt as late as the middle of September as to whether his streak of finals showings was in jeopardy of coming to a close. He has since quieted all those concerns with his efforts inside the riding ring. Each of the top 35 riders in the points standings are assured of a finals invite.

He has clocked in with the top-four placements in each of the last three scheduled stops to pile up the pivotal points. He also parlayed the placing of first in at least one round over the previous four appearances to match a streak he last enjoyed during the first half of the 2016 schedule.

With well in excess of $7 million and counting in earnings for his career that establishes him as the richest western sports-related athlete in history, Mauney also remains tied for the all-time lead in premier PBR series events with 32 to his credit.

After some time off for rest, whether wanted, he will be back in place challenging for breaking that draw when forming the field for the ’20 PBR World Finals to take place in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 12-15.