Making moves makes native rider wary of PBR schedule break

Not every member of the Professional Bulls Riders Association is all-that-happy over what amounts to a three-week-break in the schedule.
In fact, Mooresville native J.B. Mauney is right up there among the ones wishing that was indeed not the case.
Mauney came within less than a second of setting the all-time PBR record for the most career event wins but nonetheless remained on a torrid late-season surge used to secure his presence in a 15th consecutive World Finals following his latest performance in the Take the Money and Ride competition held in Idaho’s Ford Idaho Center over the past weekend.
Mauney, already twice christened – both in 2013 and again in ’15—as the sport’s golden belt-buckle wearing champion, settled instead for a fourth-place finish that came complete with the extending of a personal record streak set more than four years ago that solidified his finals presence.
Mauney captured his third successive placement finishing fourth and tacked on at least one round winning ride in four stops in a row to easily merit the moving on into the PBR World Finals set to take place in Texas in three weeks.
He heads into the by-design extended hiatus in the schedule among the hottest riders in the circuit. In fact, his latest efforts have served to improve him from the No. 98 position he held in the points standings just over a month ago into the updated No. 29 position he will take with him into the finals.
It’s one of the largest advancements made over the same time span by any other rider in the field.
“Everything’s rolling,’’ said Mauney, who endured two reconstructive shoulder surgeries that forced him to miss the first seven months of the season in recovery. “I knew all I needed to do was get on one bull, so that’s what I did. I started getting on as many bulls as I could. I feel good now.”
It certainly shows.
There was some serious doubt as late as the middle of September as to whether his streak of finals showings was in jeopardy of coming to a close. He has since quieted all those concerns with his efforts inside the riding ring. Each of the top 35 riders in the points standings are assured of a finals invite.
He has clocked in with the top-four placements in each of the last three scheduled stops to pile up the pivotal points. He also parlayed the placing of first in at least one round over the previous four appearances to match a streak he last enjoyed during the first half of the 2016 schedule.
With well in excess of $7 million and counting in earnings for his career that establishes him as the richest western sports-related athlete in history, Mauney also remains tied for the all-time lead in premier PBR series events with 32 to his credit.
After some time off for rest, whether wanted, he will be back in place challenging for breaking that draw when forming the field for the ’20 PBR World Finals to take place in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 12-15.
