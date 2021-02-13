Making splash, Pride shares region swimming team title

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The effort stretched the school’s overall swimming program’s multi-season streak of winning a region title after coming on the heels of the previous year’s success enjoyed by the boys team also marked the beginning of the ending of an era for the program as well. Effective with the 20201-22 school sports year, PLP will also embark on first-time-ever participation as a member of the state’s second-smaller 2A class ranks.

In biding a fond farewell to the start of the state’s two-phase portion of the diving and swimming postseason unfolding in the regional equivalent to the state semifinals, the Pride more than made its particular presence felt. Pine Lake parked its one and only first-place finish courtesy of a combination effort on the part of one of its relay rosters alongside a host of points-producing placements in a number of solo and additional relay runs to surface within a single point of picking up the Central team title outright.