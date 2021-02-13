Making splash, Pride shares region swimming team title

A single, solitary splash.
Looking back, somewhere along the line, the Pine Lake Prep girls diving and swimming team could perhaps find one sticking out and ultimately making the difference during its appearance in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s combination-class 1A/2A Central Region Diving & Swimming Championship Meet.
Until then, though, the Pride will be settling instead with coveted co-ownership of the competition’s top team title.
PLP combined enough of its individual and relay-related efforts to tally a total of 62 points during the staging of the two-way affair actually unfolding over the course of a three-day span at the Greensboro Aquatic Center site to officially fashion a tightly-contested, two-team tie for the region’s championship crown.
Pine Lake identically matched the output put forth by all-too-familiar foe Community School of Davidson, also a PAC-7 Conference rival, which allowed each entry to mirror-match one another point-for-point in the final standings. As a result, each will also merit the right to emerge as co-team titlists.
With first the diving and then the swimming segment of the event schedule taking place, the Pride co-topped a scoreboard that featured a total of 20 teams tallying points of some sort to show for their presences. The performance came to also spice Pine Lake’s officially designated role serving as the region’s formal host entry.
The effort stretched the school’s overall swimming program’s multi-season streak of winning a region title after coming on the heels of the previous year’s success enjoyed by the boys team also marked the beginning of the ending of an era for the program as well. Effective with the 20201-22 school sports year, PLP will also embark on first-time-ever participation as a member of the state’s second-smaller 2A class ranks.
In biding a fond farewell to the start of the state’s two-phase portion of the diving and swimming postseason unfolding in the regional equivalent to the state semifinals, the Pride more than made its particular presence felt. Pine Lake parked its one and only first-place finish courtesy of a combination effort on the part of one of its relay rosters alongside a host of points-producing placements in a number of solo and additional relay runs to surface within a single point of picking up the Central team title outright.
For the Pride, the single gold medal also winding up worth more than two times the total of the entry’s next-best list of points-worthy efforts took place in the 200-meter medley relay race. There, the quartet comprised of teammates Mia Dontino, Kristina Dontino, Scarlett Duncan and Emily Dotson each handled their legs in fast enough fashion to beat all other entries to the finish-line wall. The feat carried a total of 18 points that also easily topped the charts in regards to points earned in a single event.
Among the squad’s remaining entries also able to gather in points that were awarded to each of the top eight finishers, one of the also helped lead the pack.
The Pride’s Larissa Munksgard logged in with the lone runner-up placement coming courtesy of her silver medal earned in the 1-meter diving event.
Additional points wound up being picked up on a solo basis thanks to Regan Sullivan in the 200-meter freestyle, Marian Catahan in the 200-meter individual medley, Dotson in the 50-meter freestyle, Duncan in the 100-meter butterfly and 100-meter backstroke, Kristina Dontino in the 100-meter butterfly and 100-meter breaststroke, Tieran Sullivan in the 500-meter freestyle, Amanda Foss in the 100-meter breastsktroke and Mia Dontino in the 100-meter backstroke.
Relay wise, the crew consisting of Dotson, Kristina Dontino, Catahan and Regan Sullivan racked up points in the 200-meter freestyle relay to conclude the efforts.
Reward for the showings take the shape of berths awarded into the combination-class 1A/2A NCHSAA State Diving & Swimming Championships scheduled to take place at pair of sites within a two-day span. Appearing in the state meet will also serve to bring the state’s high school diving and swimming season schedule to a close.