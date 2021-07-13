Many Moors make return of Post 66 Legion baseball possible

Moors remade.

On-the-field players representing as many as four area programs and a handful of off-the-field administrators have all joined forces to help acknowledge the return of a seasonal hometown favorite.

This summer marks the reunion of sorts for the Gresham-Baker Post 66 American Legion to the area’s Senior Division-level baseball field for the first time in a three-year span.

“We’re delighted to be here representing Mooresville,’’ said Vic Garrett, the director of baseball operations and first-year manager of the Moors. “Hopefully, this is something that can stay around for many more years to come.”

This year’s edition consists of players hailing from a host of surrounding high school baseball programs. Players helping form the roster by bringing ties with them from the Mooresville High School, Lake Norman High School, South Iredell High School and Kannapolis-based Cannon High School baseball dugouts.

This week brings with it the scheduled conclusion of the team’s regular-season schedule.

“It’s been a very short season,’’ said Garrett. “A lot of legwork has taken place to make it happen. We’re pleased with our progress. These kids are to be commended for helping rebuild the program.”