Many Moors make return of Post 66 Legion baseball possible

Moors remade.
On-the-field players representing as many as four area programs and a handful of off-the-field administrators have all joined forces to help acknowledge the return of a seasonal hometown favorite.
This summer marks the reunion of sorts for the Gresham-Baker Post 66 American Legion to the area’s Senior Division-level baseball field for the first time in a three-year span.
“We’re delighted to be here representing Mooresville,’’ said Vic Garrett, the director of baseball operations and first-year manager of the Moors. “Hopefully, this is something that can stay around for many more years to come.”
This year’s edition consists of players hailing from a host of surrounding high school baseball programs. Players helping form the roster by bringing ties with them from the Mooresville High School, Lake Norman High School, South Iredell High School and Kannapolis-based Cannon High School baseball dugouts.
This week brings with it the scheduled conclusion of the team’s regular-season schedule.
“It’s been a very short season,’’ said Garrett. “A lot of legwork has taken place to make it happen. We’re pleased with our progress. These kids are to be commended for helping rebuild the program.”
Once a mainstay for generations, the presence of a Post 66 American Legion baseball entry was absent for several seasons until making a return to the diamond this summer.
Players helping form this year’s remake include the following from their respective high school programs:
Mooresville High School – Reed Sullivan, Jake Poris, Ian Bingham, Drew Park, Nick Merriman, Josh Fleming and Quin Richter.
Lake Norman High School – Harris Dowdy, Jared Smith, Dakota Aspinwall, Aaron Herbst and Bryton Lawson.
South Iredell High School – Gage Ostwalt, Matt Sherrill and Gage Tomlin.
Cannon School – Brennan Kelley.
In addition to Garrett, also helping form the team’s coaching staff features: Mike McAlpin, Reece Honeycutt and Frank Thompson.
In an administrative position, Jeff Allen fills the role of the athletic director of the Moors.
Mooresville headed into this week slated to follow up late Tuesday night’s home game against Mocksville-Davie by staying in place on its home Mooresville High School baseball field to entertain Concord on Wednesday. Post 66 then travels to take on Kannapolis on Friday before putting the wraps around the regular season schedule when returning the favor and hosting K-Town on Saturday also on the MHS field.
All games feature 7 p.m. start times.