Masks made mandatory addition to basketball players’ uniform

Catching a breather may be even be more of challenge than ever before for the area’s high school basketball players.

Effecting immediately and coinciding timely enough with the official beginning of this week’s non-voluntary preseason practice sessions for public school programs, hardwood-based prep players will be required to don facial coverings throughout the upcoming season.

The decision was one of the major ones so revealed following the N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors two-day winter meetings held late last week.

Already mandated, basketball players have had to wear the face masks during all non-volunteer offseason workouts. Beginning this week and continuing until further notice, such precautions in the wake of the COVID-19 threat will also be employed during the season as well that cannot tip off until the first week of 2021.

In conjunction with the latest decree, the NCHSAA board also approved a measure that will enable game officials to allow an additional 60-second timeout during the course of each of the four quarters of a game to allow players to adjust to competing in full facial coverings.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}