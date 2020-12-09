Masks made mandatory addition to basketball players’ uniform

Catching a breather may be even be more of challenge than ever before for the area’s high school basketball players.
Effecting immediately and coinciding timely enough with the official beginning of this week’s non-voluntary preseason practice sessions for public school programs, hardwood-based prep players will be required to don facial coverings throughout the upcoming season.
The decision was one of the major ones so revealed following the N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors two-day winter meetings held late last week.
Already mandated, basketball players have had to wear the face masks during all non-volunteer offseason workouts. Beginning this week and continuing until further notice, such precautions in the wake of the COVID-19 threat will also be employed during the season as well that cannot tip off until the first week of 2021.
In conjunction with the latest decree, the NCHSAA board also approved a measure that will enable game officials to allow an additional 60-second timeout during the course of each of the four quarters of a game to allow players to adjust to competing in full facial coverings.
Support Local Journalism
The decision keeps in place a mandate that has also been in force during the course of the ongoing high school volleyball season. Since that play began back in the middle of November, all volleyball players as well as coaches and support staff have joined all officials and the limited number of spectators in being required to also wear facial coverings.
Along with the health-related issues concerning the players’ required uniform addition, social distancing will also be expected to be in place in the area of team benches whenever possible. All sideline participants are also required to wear masks.
Also, the tradition of conducting jump balls to determine possession during certain points of the game has also been eliminated.
Basketballs being used will also be sanitized regularly during all outings as well.
Spectators will continue to be limited in attendance at any given time. All guests will be subjected to temperature testing prior to entry and will also continue to be required to don facial masks as well.
Guidelines related to basketball are now in place to usher in the start of this week’s preseason practice schedule. Regular-season games, limited this season to a total of 14, cannot begin until at the earliest Jan. 4.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!