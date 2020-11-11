Matches made make MGC members match play champions

Got a match?

Some select members of the Mooresville Golf Club’s membership roster provided a more positive response than others to that often-asked inquiry.

That is the case following the conclusion of the longer-than-expected portion of the course’s annual Match Play Championship conducted at the eligibility convenience of all participating parties.

In the end, winners of four different divisions have now been crowned and will harbor the right to hold respective match play title bragging rights for the oncoming year.

As is the case for the match play affair, players arrange their respective head-to-head battles on their own and report the results to the MGC administrators. This year, scheduling times when the players could face each other was made even more difficult due to the issues regarding COVID-19.

When all one-on-one such encounters were completed, winners were recognized and awarded accordingly in each of the four playing divisions.

Within the Men’s Championship Flight, Chris Beaver prevailed over the field to emerge with the title trophy in tow.

Within the Men’s Flight, it was Guy Smith who surfaced to capture the first-place prize.