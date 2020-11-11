Matches made make MGC members match play champions

Got a match?
Some select members of the Mooresville Golf Club’s membership roster provided a more positive response than others to that often-asked inquiry.
That is the case following the conclusion of the longer-than-expected portion of the course’s annual Match Play Championship conducted at the eligibility convenience of all participating parties.
In the end, winners of four different divisions have now been crowned and will harbor the right to hold respective match play title bragging rights for the oncoming year.
As is the case for the match play affair, players arrange their respective head-to-head battles on their own and report the results to the MGC administrators. This year, scheduling times when the players could face each other was made even more difficult due to the issues regarding COVID-19.
When all one-on-one such encounters were completed, winners were recognized and awarded accordingly in each of the four playing divisions.
Within the Men’s Championship Flight, Chris Beaver prevailed over the field to emerge with the title trophy in tow.
Within the Men’s Flight, it was Guy Smith who surfaced to capture the first-place prize.
Within the Men’s Senior Flight, Bob Boltz bolted his way to the top of the leaderboard.
And within the Women’s Flight, Geraldine Nathan navigated her way through the field to finish first.
When applicable and depending on the number of participants with each of the divisions, additional participants were also singled out for their efforts as well.
Within the Championship Flight, Mike Frye was declared the runner-up, while Brian Hill claimed the third-place position.
In the Men’s Flight, Andrew King was the second-place finisher, with the duo of Brett Shumaker and Brian Masucci sharing third place.
In the Men’s Senior Flight, Ron Whalen placed second, while Gerald Vaughn and John Cornwell shared third and the foursome of Doug Jones, James Brannen, Richard Harris and Tim Peterson each owned a share of fifth.
And in the Women’s Flight, Lisa Beer was deemed the second-place finisher.
All playin each of the matches was held on the MGC course.
