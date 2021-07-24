Maximum effort helps area entry add to CGA team’s win streak

To the max.
Mooresville’s Kathryn Carson compiled the highest number of personal points possible as a member of the eventual winning team in this year’s 64th annual Virginias-Carolinas Women’s Golf Team Matches.
Carson, from Lake Norman High School, excelled both as a singles entry as well as a partner with a pair of different teammates competing in a total of three different formats. The competition was over a matching number of days for the reigning and repeating Carolinas Golf Association entry that wound up adding to its list of accomplishments.
The CGA squad cruised past its counterparts representing the Virginia State Golf Association and West Virginia Golf Association in play held on the Thistle Golf Club in Sunset Beach.
With Carson contributing, the entry compiled a total of 93.5 points to the 50 managed by the combination Va.-W.Va. crew to easily retain possession of the competition’s team trophy.
Play in the attraction consisted of three rounds all following different procedures. The eventual winning team posted a wire-to-wire effort to prevail.
Under the scoring process, a maximum three points are available in each and every match played. Points are awarded over the course of front nine, back nine and overall 18-hole play.
The opening round format was four-ball match play with 36 points up for grabs. The Carolinas took a strong early lead by earning 25.5 out of the 36 available points.
The large point deficit lit a fire within the Virginias team entering the second round of Pinehurst modified alternate shot. It made up ground from the first round by winning 18 points to trail the Carolinas by only 15 points heading into the final round.
The final round was conducted under singles match play format, which offers exciting head-to-head competition and the most points. In each of the 24 matches, three points were available, one each to the front-nine winner, back-nine winner and overall match winner for a total of 72 points available. In case of ties, each entry receives half a point.
Carson was able to support her presence throughout the affair.
In the first round, she teamed with partner Mallory Forbes of East Bend to take the front nine, back nine and overall available points during the course of best-ball play.
In the second round employing the modified alternate-shot process, Carson joined forces with a different teammate, Charlotte’s Alexis Sudjianto to also collect all three possible points.
And in the final round where she played on her own, Carson downed her foe over the first nine, the closing nine and overall to add another three points to her personal file.
For the event, Carson was party to the accumulating of nine total points, the most available to any one player. She was one of the few players on either of the teams to emerge undefeated with sweeps in all three of her matches.
With the piling up of the total of 93.5 points out of a possible 144 points, the Carolinas team won for the ninth time in the last 10 years and holds the overall series lead at 40 wins to the Virginias’ 24.