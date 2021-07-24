Maximum effort helps area entry add to CGA team’s win streak

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The opening round format was four-ball match play with 36 points up for grabs. The Carolinas took a strong early lead by earning 25.5 out of the 36 available points.

The large point deficit lit a fire within the Virginias team entering the second round of Pinehurst modified alternate shot. It made up ground from the first round by winning 18 points to trail the Carolinas by only 15 points heading into the final round.

The final round was conducted under singles match play format, which offers exciting head-to-head competition and the most points. In each of the 24 matches, three points were available, one each to the front-nine winner, back-nine winner and overall match winner for a total of 72 points available. In case of ties, each entry receives half a point.

Carson was able to support her presence throughout the affair.

In the first round, she teamed with partner Mallory Forbes of East Bend to take the front nine, back nine and overall available points during the course of best-ball play.

In the second round employing the modified alternate-shot process, Carson joined forces with a different teammate, Charlotte’s Alexis Sudjianto to also collect all three possible points.