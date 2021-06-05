 Skip to main content
Memorial Day holiday marks start of swimming season
Sharing some splashes, personal watercraft pilot Garren Harris, right, and passenger Jenna Sullivan cut a swath through Lake Norman during a Memorial Day holiday trip.

Moms across the region can now relax.

With the arrival of this past weekend’s Memorial Day holiday, the tradition of allowing swimmers the opportunity to help ring in early summer by making splashes into public as well as private swimming places has also arrived.

Mooresville’s Garren Harris was eagerly among the ones cashing in on the season’s arrival.

Harris took the time over the holiday weekend to get his personal watercraft some on-the-water time. It was also a time to dive into Lake Norman.

“Man,’’ said Harris, still dripping from some of the watery residue felt from a mid-afternoon joy ride, “the water is still a little cool, but it feels great. I just enjoy being out here on the water. I could do this every day.”

He’s not alone. In fact, he wasn’t on Memorial Day itself. Riding shotgun on his PWC was fellow Mooresville resident Jenna Sullivan.

They were part of a steady crowd being seen in place within the somewhat sizable cove in Lake Norman that featured an array of those enjoying the first-of-the-week holiday.

Boaters riding in speed boats as well as leisurely pontoons were also noticed, while a steady stream of water was also witnessed being sprayed from behind similar PWCs stirring up more than just a little wake.

For most, the arrival of Memorial Day brings with in the official start of the still-not-yet-summer swimming season. Even the presence of lower than usual temperatures and more than acceptable humidity levels failed to dampen the spirit of the year’s schedule.

