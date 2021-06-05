Memorial Day holiday marks start of swimming season

Moms across the region can now relax.

With the arrival of this past weekend’s Memorial Day holiday, the tradition of allowing swimmers the opportunity to help ring in early summer by making splashes into public as well as private swimming places has also arrived.

Mooresville’s Garren Harris was eagerly among the ones cashing in on the season’s arrival.

Harris took the time over the holiday weekend to get his personal watercraft some on-the-water time. It was also a time to dive into Lake Norman.

“Man,’’ said Harris, still dripping from some of the watery residue felt from a mid-afternoon joy ride, “the water is still a little cool, but it feels great. I just enjoy being out here on the water. I could do this every day.”

He’s not alone. In fact, he wasn’t on Memorial Day itself. Riding shotgun on his PWC was fellow Mooresville resident Jenna Sullivan.

They were part of a steady crowd being seen in place within the somewhat sizable cove in Lake Norman that featured an array of those enjoying the first-of-the-week holiday.