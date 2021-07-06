MGC ignites honors with crowning of match play champs

What a way to celebrate the Fourth!

Some select members of the active roster at the Mooresville Golf Club made sure to make the holiday special indeed.

The recent Independence Day arrival came complete with the anointing of the MCG Match Play Championship winners upon the completion of that affair held as part of the regular events appearing on the course’s playing schedule.

Champions of three divisions comprised of male players and one group consisting of females all have been recognized accordingly upon the finalizing of all one-on-one play. Golfers were responsible for securing the matches that were required to be completed by the Fourth of July.

Competition was held in a Men’s Championship, Men’s Flight and Men’s Senior Flight as well as within a Women’s Flight for the right to claim the age-based and gender crowns.

Within the Women’s Flight, Geraldine Nathan emerged with the title in tow.

With the Men’s Championship Flight, Jason Meadows topped the charts to champion the cast.

With the Men’s Flight, Jerry Smith surfaced to the head of the class.

And in the Men’s Senior Flight, Tony Santoro paced the pack.