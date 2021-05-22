MGC members complete obstacle course to capture golf crown

Fellow members tend to stick together through thick and thin.
In the course of two golf rounds consisting of a total of 36 holes that were all evenly divided through four different formats, some partners of the Mooresville Golf Club’s membership roster wound up sticking together more than others.
That was the case following the MGC’s annual Member-Member Golf Tournament held over two days and consisting of four different playing styles. When all shots had been struck and scores recorded, some select two-player teams wound up standing out above the rest.
That proved to particularly be the case where it mattered the most. The pairing of club members Jim Popp and cart mate Ken Knowles combined to craft a final outright low stroke total of 133 that enabled the duo to lay claim to the title of this year’s Member-Member club champions. The twosome wound up taking top honors in the outright stroke-score gross division by a sizable four-stroke cushion over the next-best entry in the fairway field.
The top placing two wound up being one of as many as 16 teams recognized for their efforts in both gross and with-handicap net divisions taking place in as many as four different flights. In addition, select individual participants were also rewarded accordingly for single-shot success fashioned during the course of each round.
All played through a total of four different formats all staged over the span of nine-hole increments. Styles of play consisted of captain’s choice, modified alternate shot, Texas scramble and best ball. Teams that survived all four phases of play the best were the ones rewarded accordingly for doing so.
Following play, the top placing Gross Division and Net Division winners were recognized along with each of the top two Gross and Net team winners in each of the four competing flights. Those players responsible for the top single shots taking place at each of the host public course site’s five par-three holes during each of the two rounds were also singled out as well.
In the overall Net Division, the team made up of John Cornwell and Rick Cornwell emerged as winners with a total adjusted score of 117 strokes.
As it turned out, both overall winning twosomes were also flight winners as well.
In the First Flight, the overall team titlists of Popp and Knowles doubled up as their group’s gross winners as well. The pairing of Dow Hawkins and teammate Scott Tucker took the flight’s top net division title with a 128-stroke total.
In the Second Flight, first-place in the gross category belonged to the team of Tim Hall and Shaun Peters with a 140-stroke total. The twosome of David Holloway and Kimmy Freeman finished first in the net scoring with a 126-stroke count.
In Third Flight’s gross department, the pairing of David Choleva and Alex Choleva proved to be the best with a 142-stroke total. In net scoring, the team made up of Keith Kubera and Patrick Sheehan chimed in first with a 122-stroke score.
And in the Fourth Flight, overall net winners Cornwell and Cornwell placed first in the gross, while the team consisting of Fred Dwiggins and Casey Yonumura captured the net title with a 127-stroke total.
On an individual basis, shots of the day taking place at the respective par-three holes in each of the two rounds were all recognized.
During the first round, tee shots landing closest to the pins belonged to Jim Harmon at the third, Rick Cornwell at the seventh, Doug Jones at the 10th, David Choleva at the 12th and Randy Sumrow at the 14th. During the second round, shots standing out came courtesy of David Choleva at the third, Rick Cornwell again at the seventh, Ron Whalen at the 10th, Brian Masucci at the 12th and Ronnie Simpson at the 14th.