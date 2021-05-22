MGC members complete obstacle course to capture golf crown

All played through a total of four different formats all staged over the span of nine-hole increments. Styles of play consisted of captain’s choice, modified alternate shot, Texas scramble and best ball. Teams that survived all four phases of play the best were the ones rewarded accordingly for doing so.

Following play, the top placing Gross Division and Net Division winners were recognized along with each of the top two Gross and Net team winners in each of the four competing flights. Those players responsible for the top single shots taking place at each of the host public course site’s five par-three holes during each of the two rounds were also singled out as well.

In the overall Net Division, the team made up of John Cornwell and Rick Cornwell emerged as winners with a total adjusted score of 117 strokes.

As it turned out, both overall winning twosomes were also flight winners as well.

In the First Flight, the overall team titlists of Popp and Knowles doubled up as their group’s gross winners as well. The pairing of Dow Hawkins and teammate Scott Tucker took the flight’s top net division title with a 128-stroke total.