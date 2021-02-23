 Skip to main content
MHS Athlete of the Week
With the game on the line, literally, Mooresville’s boys basketball team could think of no better member to toe it than junior guard K.C. Shaw. He responded to the pressure with the sinking of clutch free throws forcing overtime and then played a helping hand in earning the Blue Devils their first favorable verdict against an I-Meck Conference foe. For his feats, Shaw is also designated as the school’s athlete of the week. 

