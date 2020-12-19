MHS Athlete of the Week

When he’s out running the course, Mooresville High School cross country member Tanner Smith is usually following the preferred procedure protocol practice of social distancing. The junior has backed his billing as the Blue Devils’ pacesetter by emerging as the team’s and meet’ overall medalist and the most number of times over the course of the ongoing current campaign. As a result, he is the school sports program’s first recipient of the 2020-21 sports year’s athlete of the week distinction. Making the presentation is Ben Goins Jr., on behalf of yearlong program sponsor Randy Marion Automotive.