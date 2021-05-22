MHS athletes offer heartfelt dedication to one of their own

Once a fellow student-athlete, always and forever a fellow student-athlete.
Members of the Mooresville High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization made sure to make that reminder known earlier this week.
The club comprised of student-athletes representing practically all of the sports programs at the school convened at the site of a landmark on campus to remember one of its fallen former members to provide a stirring tribute in his memory.
Doing so in the company and with the blessing of the parents of former Blue Devils student-athlete Gavin Sharpe, MHS’ FCA members gathered around the new benches that serve as a lasting memorial to the life of the former teammate.
Sharpe, who participated in football as well as wrestling and track and field, was fatally injured during a community service project by the Blue Devils football team in early August of 2019. He passed away from injuries suffered two days after hitting his head when falling from a truck. The family, classmates, school faculty and community were all devastated by the tragedy.
Though only 15 years of age and a sophomore at the time, Sharpe had already revealed his intentions to family members, friends, classmates and teammates of aspiring to become a minister.
The two benches situated in front of the Mooresville High School’s main entrance off South Magnolia Street were made possible through the efforts of several sources. The former Blue Devils player’s immediate family, close friends and concerned others from throughout the community teamed with the MHS Class of 2022 to provide the everlasting tribute.
The two appropriately school-blue colored benches sit side-by-side in a concreted area of the school grounds facing the main entrance. A short sidewalk leads directly to the seating area.
A plaque in place dons the entrance to the memorial site. It reads: “These benches donated in loving memory of Gavin Sharpe ‘Preacher Gav’ #63 by the MHS Class of 2022, students and community. Philippians 2:3.”
Parents Kim and Matt Sharpe were among the first to sit on the new benches. They were also present in helping place the plaque used to mark the memorial’s heartfelt presence.