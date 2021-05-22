MHS athletes offer heartfelt dedication to one of their own

Once a fellow student-athlete, always and forever a fellow student-athlete.

Members of the Mooresville High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization made sure to make that reminder known earlier this week.

The club comprised of student-athletes representing practically all of the sports programs at the school convened at the site of a landmark on campus to remember one of its fallen former members to provide a stirring tribute in his memory.

Doing so in the company and with the blessing of the parents of former Blue Devils student-athlete Gavin Sharpe, MHS’ FCA members gathered around the new benches that serve as a lasting memorial to the life of the former teammate.

Sharpe, who participated in football as well as wrestling and track and field, was fatally injured during a community service project by the Blue Devils football team in early August of 2019. He passed away from injuries suffered two days after hitting his head when falling from a truck. The family, classmates, school faculty and community were all devastated by the tragedy.

Though only 15 years of age and a sophomore at the time, Sharpe had already revealed his intentions to family members, friends, classmates and teammates of aspiring to become a minister.