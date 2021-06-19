MHS fills mats with regional entries into state wrestling finals

All in.

Mooresville High School’s wrestling team ran the gamut when advancing entries from the field of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class West Regional Wrestling Championship crowd.

Starting at the top, Blue Devils entries filled each of the four available qualifying positions in an array of weight class that were rewarded with coveted state championship finals berths following a full schedule of action held on familiar mats.

Mooresville, the team runner-up in its I-Meck Conference during the course of recently-completed regulation wrestling,. They joined participants in competing on league member Mallard Creek campus seeking to secure no worse than top-four placements in the weight class divisions all rewarded with the state finals bids.

The Devils housed at least one entry in each position in as many as nine weight divisions all worthy of receiving a finals invite to support their presence.

Mooresville emerged as one of the field’s few to account for multiple weight class gold medalists and surrounded those showings with those chiming in as a runner-up, third-place and fourth-place finishers to round out its performance.