MHS fills mats with regional entries into state wrestling finals

All in.
Mooresville High School’s wrestling team ran the gamut when advancing entries from the field of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class West Regional Wrestling Championship crowd.
Starting at the top, Blue Devils entries filled each of the four available qualifying positions in an array of weight class that were rewarded with coveted state championship finals berths following a full schedule of action held on familiar mats.
Mooresville, the team runner-up in its I-Meck Conference during the course of recently-completed regulation wrestling,. They joined participants in competing on league member Mallard Creek campus seeking to secure no worse than top-four placements in the weight class divisions all rewarded with the state finals bids.
The Devils housed at least one entry in each position in as many as nine weight divisions all worthy of receiving a finals invite to support their presence.
Mooresville emerged as one of the field’s few to account for multiple weight class gold medalists and surrounded those showings with those chiming in as a runner-up, third-place and fourth-place finishers to round out its performance.
For the Blue Devils, they headlined their efforts with the housing of regional champions in consecutive weight class ranks. The duo of Jake Emmert and Luke Goodin each overcame all others in their path to prevail. Both will don No. 1 regional seeding status heading into the state wrestling finals.
Emmert emerged with the affair’s 152-pound title belt in place.
Goodin championed the cause among his 160-pound counterparts to capture the regional crown.
Emmert’s path came courtesy of consecutive byes awarded in his first-round and second-round bouts before securing a pin in the semifinals. He then chalked up a win by decision in the regional finals.
Goodin followed up a first-round bye by locking in a round-two pin. He then tallied a major decision in the finals prior to prevailing via injury default in the finals.
In addition to the sport itself taking place during an unusual time of the calendar year, the wrestling regionals also were conducted under a non-traditional process. No consolation round action was held, so wrestlers making it as far as the third-round semifinals unbeaten were all assured of receiving state finals nods. The first two rounds were held under a single-elimination format.
MHS was among the best at qualifying entries into the various weight class finals. A total of six Blue Devils merited finals appearances.
The foursome of Calvin Nguyen at 106 pounds, Davis Freeze at 138 pounds, Caleb Tate at 195 pounds, and Austyn Barton at 285 pounds all parlayed wins in each of their first three scheduled matches to advance to the finals. Each fashioned official runner-up placements.
The Blue Devils’ twosome of Collin Neith at 113 pounds and Ray Watson at 220 pounds each atoned for being denied a finals berth by salvaging third-place positions.
Mooresville’s Johnny Merriman wound up placing fourth in his 145-pound class division to also make the finals cut.
By stockpiling the total of nine wrestlers – among the most from a single team of all the regional participants — to collect state finals berths, the Devils clocked in with a team runner-up placement in the regional after checking in behind the winner by a mere two-point margin. Team points were awarded with wins collected by any wrestler in each of the rounds.
All of the Devils’ state qualifiers will move on into the NCHSAA 4A wrestling finals slated to be held at Glenn High School in Kernersville on Saturday that will also serve to draw the rare spring season’s schedule to a close.
Expectations are that the state’s wrestling schedule will return to its traditional winter segment of the calendar year beginning with the 2021-22 school sports year.