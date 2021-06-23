MHS makes moves to merit advances into state track, field finals

Moving on up.
Coming complete with first-place finishes fashioned both in individual as well as team-related affairs, several members of the Mooresville High School girls and boys track and field teams merited the right to advance on into this weekend’s N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class Track and Field Championship Meet.
Gathering on the Charlotte Olympic High School campus for participation in the one-day NCHSAA 4A class West Regional Championship Meet, members of each of the two MHS teams posted some solid enough showings in an array of events to extend the program’s presence.
From the West Region affair that attracted representatives from nearly 20 surrounding prep-level programs, each of the top four finishing entries in each event earned state finals bids.
In Mooresville’s case, it wound up featuring those placing in each of the four positions to spice its performance.
First-place finishes
Leaving no doubt whatsoever in regards to advancing, the Blue Devils boys team wound up housing a total of three entries clocking in with West Regional gold medals in tow.
Out in the field, the Devils’ Isaiah Ryle parlayed his covering of six feet and four inches in the high jump event to fashion the highest such clearing of any other entry. As a result, he was crowned that event’s champion.
Also in field affairs, Mooresville’s Treyvon Birchett covered a combined distance of 43 feet, six-and-half-inches to place first in the triple jump pit.
As for track-related efforts, the Blue Devils’ four-runner roster filling the meet’s 3,200-meter relay posted the fastest finishing team of any other entry. The crew of Clark Kremar, Noah Dunn, Cooper Stissel and Tanner Smith combined feet to log in with a completion time of 8:24.75 that bettered all others in the field.
Remaining qualifiers
A host of additional MHS entries on both the girls and boys fronts came through with placements also worthy of receiving state finals bids.
Among Blue Devils girls qualifiers, Lauren Vanderpool used her second-place finish in the 400-meter dash to support her advancement into the state finals.
Also from the MHS girls roster, the Blue Devils Sami Homburger clocked in with a third-place finish in the 3,200-meter run to also merit a final invite.
Mooresville’s boys team secured additional finals berths based on both solo and team-related accomplishments.
On individual basis: Kremar placed third in the 800-meter run; Kaden Pigeon finished third in the 110-meter hurdles; Aiden McLaughlin line dup third in the high jump and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles; Smith placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run; and Birchett claimed fourth in the high jump and 300-meter hurdles.
The MHS cast of Birchett, Kremar, Ryle and Joseph Lee legged in with a fourth-place finish in the 1,600-meter relay race to also earn a finals nod.
Upcoming meet
Qualifiers from Mooresville will now compete in the NCHSAA 4A class Track and Field Championship Meet slated to be held Friday afternoon at the Truist Stadium facility on the N.C. A&T University campus in Greensboro. From the state title meet, special recognition will be bestowed upon each first-place and second-place finisher in each event.
Participation in the finals will also serve to bring the most extended high school spring season track and field schedule, one delayed from its traditional starting time of the calendar year due COVID-19, to a close.
Current expectations anticipate that the outdoor prep-level track and field campaign will return to its more traditional time of the calendar year during the course of the 2021-22 school sports year.