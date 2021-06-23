MHS makes moves to merit advances into state track, field finals

Moving on up.

Coming complete with first-place finishes fashioned both in individual as well as team-related affairs, several members of the Mooresville High School girls and boys track and field teams merited the right to advance on into this weekend’s N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class Track and Field Championship Meet.

Gathering on the Charlotte Olympic High School campus for participation in the one-day NCHSAA 4A class West Regional Championship Meet, members of each of the two MHS teams posted some solid enough showings in an array of events to extend the program’s presence.

From the West Region affair that attracted representatives from nearly 20 surrounding prep-level programs, each of the top four finishing entries in each event earned state finals bids.

In Mooresville’s case, it wound up featuring those placing in each of the four positions to spice its performance.

First-place finishes

Leaving no doubt whatsoever in regards to advancing, the Blue Devils boys team wound up housing a total of three entries clocking in with West Regional gold medals in tow.