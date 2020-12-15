MHS runners hit high road in continued course preparation

Mooresville High School’s cross country teams selected the high road to maintain their preparations for the remainder of the regular-season schedule.
Girls and boys Blue Devils runners were all part of the field participating in a multi-team affair held on Watauga High School’s home hilly course in Boone in their final non-conference meet of the season.
Both brought back down the mountain somewhat successful showings as a result.
Mooresville two teams each either placed outright or tied for second-place and accounted for multiple sets of entries apiece with placements among their gender’s top-10 finishers to showcase their performances.
The girls team rode the efforts of a trio of teammates all logging in with finishes of eighth-place or higher to tally 47 points that put them in outright ownership of the runner-up honors.
As for the boys crew, it also placed a trio of runners checking it among the fastest seven to complete the course and tallied a total of 47 points. In their case, it served to put the Devils in an official two-way tie for second.
Mooresville girls banked the placements of fourth-place finishing Sami Homburger, sixth-place placing Ella Moore and eighth-place entry Abby D’Amico highest on the chart to accumulate their team total. Also pitching into to the team’s scoring column included Ciarra Rockness and Lyndsy Neigel.
As is the case with all cross country meets, teams tally together the overall finishes of their five fastest entries to reach a team score.
Mooresville’s boys used the third-place bronze medal finish fashioned by Tanner Smith to anchor the charge. Noah Dunn lined up in sixth, while Clark Kremar gave the Devils their third face finishing in the top-10 by piping in seventh. Also contributing found Cooper Stissel lining up alongside Ezequiel Canas-Peralta to complete the quintet.
Mooresville is back on the course for a final time prior to the extended observing of the combination Christmas and New Year’s holiday when convening on the Larry McAfee Course at Charlotte’s McAlpine Greenway Park for an I-Meck Conference regular-season finale on Saturday.
