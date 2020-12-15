MHS runners hit high road in continued course preparation

Mooresville High School’s cross country teams selected the high road to maintain their preparations for the remainder of the regular-season schedule.

Girls and boys Blue Devils runners were all part of the field participating in a multi-team affair held on Watauga High School’s home hilly course in Boone in their final non-conference meet of the season.

Both brought back down the mountain somewhat successful showings as a result.

Mooresville two teams each either placed outright or tied for second-place and accounted for multiple sets of entries apiece with placements among their gender’s top-10 finishers to showcase their performances.

The girls team rode the efforts of a trio of teammates all logging in with finishes of eighth-place or higher to tally 47 points that put them in outright ownership of the runner-up honors.

As for the boys crew, it also placed a trio of runners checking it among the fastest seven to complete the course and tallied a total of 47 points. In their case, it served to put the Devils in an official two-way tie for second.