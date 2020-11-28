MHS teams enjoy the thrill of finishing fastest, first

Speed and stamina continue to thrill for Mooresville High School’s cross country crews.
Highlighted by the equivalent of a perfect score on the part of one of them, both MHS teams fashioned respective first-place finishes during the final scheduled cross country meet appearing on the program’s pre-Thanksgiving portion of the regular-season schedule.
Mooresville’s boys tallied the lowest amount of points possible in a prep-level meet when filling each of their team-counting positions among the five fastest finishers to sweep individual and team medalist honors in the I-Meck Conference affair hosted by league member Mallard Creek. The Devils tallied a total of 15 points to extend their run of meet triumphs to two straight to start the season.
The Mooresville girls team accounted for the meet medalist as well as the runner-up and surrounded them with enough complementary placements to also enable the Blue Devils to collect their first team gold medal of the season. MHS accumulated 25 points to take top team honors.
As is the case with all high school level cross country meets, teams tally together the overall finishers of their five fastest entries to reach a point total.
Mooresville’s boys made it as easy as possible to calculate as they housed each of the race’s top five finishers.
Overall fleet fastest Tanner Smith, capturing his second first-place medal in as many outings, completed the course in a winning time of 17:35 and was followed across the finish stripe by teammates in order Noah Dunn, Clark Kremar, Cooper Stissel and Andrew Lanning to give the Devils the perfect score. All five bested the 20-minute mark, the fifth of them also beating the next closest finisher by more than a minute.
For the girls team, Ella Moore used her time of 21:25 to pace all other of the entries across the finish line. Teammate Abby D’Amico settled for a second-best showing to her running mate. Also using their finishes to aid the team’s lowest total included fellow top-eight placers Ciarra Rockness, Kailie Rockness and Lyndsy Neigel, respectively.
In addition to Mallard Creek, teams from fellow league member Hopewell and Vance also helped complete the field.
Following a by-design break in the season’s schedule in observance of Thanksgiving, MHS crews are back on the course when also hosting an I-Meck affair at the Mazeppa Road Park on Wednesday afternoon.
