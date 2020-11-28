MHS teams enjoy the thrill of finishing fastest, first

Speed and stamina continue to thrill for Mooresville High School’s cross country crews.

Highlighted by the equivalent of a perfect score on the part of one of them, both MHS teams fashioned respective first-place finishes during the final scheduled cross country meet appearing on the program’s pre-Thanksgiving portion of the regular-season schedule.

Mooresville’s boys tallied the lowest amount of points possible in a prep-level meet when filling each of their team-counting positions among the five fastest finishers to sweep individual and team medalist honors in the I-Meck Conference affair hosted by league member Mallard Creek. The Devils tallied a total of 15 points to extend their run of meet triumphs to two straight to start the season.

The Mooresville girls team accounted for the meet medalist as well as the runner-up and surrounded them with enough complementary placements to also enable the Blue Devils to collect their first team gold medal of the season. MHS accumulated 25 points to take top team honors.

As is the case with all high school level cross country meets, teams tally together the overall finishers of their five fastest entries to reach a point total.