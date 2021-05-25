MHS teams take two to make the most from home track meet

Give these Devils their due.

Mooresville girls and boys track teams made sure to make the marks they each made during the course of a home multi-team meet stand out.

In the majority of cases during events in which members of the two teams fashioned first-place finishes, they also complemented the accomplishments with supporting second-place showings to boot. That proved to be the case more times than not on the part of both entries.

In addition to Mooresville, other teams in attendance included fellow I-Meck Conference member Hough High as well as non-league parties Hickory Ridge and Rocky River. The affair was the second of the season to take place at Coach Joe Popp Stadium facility.

Girls and boys team entries alike followed each other’s lead to provide the one-two punch highlights.

Among girls performances, the trio of individual gold medals were also accompanied by silver medal showings as well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Blue Devils’ Sami Homburger collected matching fastest first-place finishes in both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter long distance runs. She was followed across the finish line both times by teammates. Ella Moore placed second in the shorter of the two races, while Alena Decker chimed in as the runner-up in the longer.