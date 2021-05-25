MHS teams take two to make the most from home track meet

Give these Devils their due.
Mooresville girls and boys track teams made sure to make the marks they each made during the course of a home multi-team meet stand out.
In the majority of cases during events in which members of the two teams fashioned first-place finishes, they also complemented the accomplishments with supporting second-place showings to boot. That proved to be the case more times than not on the part of both entries.
In addition to Mooresville, other teams in attendance included fellow I-Meck Conference member Hough High as well as non-league parties Hickory Ridge and Rocky River. The affair was the second of the season to take place at Coach Joe Popp Stadium facility.
Girls and boys team entries alike followed each other’s lead to provide the one-two punch highlights.
Among girls performances, the trio of individual gold medals were also accompanied by silver medal showings as well.
The Blue Devils’ Sami Homburger collected matching fastest first-place finishes in both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter long distance runs. She was followed across the finish line both times by teammates. Ella Moore placed second in the shorter of the two races, while Alena Decker chimed in as the runner-up in the longer.
Also for the Devils, Lauren Hamilton covered the longest distance to win the long jump event. Teammate Lauren Vanderpool was the one covering the second greatest distance.
Additional firsts for Mooresville’s girls came in the 3,200-meter relay race.
In the case of Mooresville’s boys team, it housed the top two showings in various track as well as field events.
In regards to the former, Clarke Kremar’s first-place effort in the 800-meter run and Noah Dunn’s gold medal earned in the 1,600-meter run were each surrounded by seconds from fellow team members. Tanner Smith was runner-up in the 800-meter, while Michael Martinez piped in second in the 1,600-meter affair.
Also on the track, Kaden Pigeon was fastest in finishing the 110-meter hurdles, with teammate Aiden McLaughlin second-best in the same event.
In regards to field-related affairs, the first-place finish posted by Treyvon Birchett in the high jump was challenged the closest by teammate McLaughlin’s runner-up finish in the same event. Additional solo firsts fashioned by Blue Devils came courtesy of Davyn Reid in the long jump, and Birchett in the triple jump.