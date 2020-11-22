MHS uses strong footing to pace cross country debut

Footing found.
Host Mooresville High School’s cross country program put forth, by far, the best feet forward of any other area-based entry in the field during the course the opening meet of the season.
Filling the role as the host of the multi-team affair held at Concord’s Franke Liske Park, MHS housed the boys team and individual first-place finisher and girls team and solo runner-up while also filling the two fields with more top-five finishers than any other team in attendance.
Mooresville’s boys easily outdistanced the rest of the field by occupying each of the first three fastest positions and placing all of the contributing runners among the top six slots overall. As a result, the Blue Devils tallied a total of 17 points to just miss the scoring of the equivalent of a perfect cross country score.
MHS’s girls clocked in with as many as three runners to place among the first five and parlayed their collective efforts into the tallying of 37 points that ranked it second-best in the flock.
Lake Norman’s girls and boys teams also helped form the field, with the former placing fourth with 115 points and the latter chiming in third with 89 points.
As is the case with all high school varsity-level cross country meets, teams tally together the overall placements of their five fastest finishers to achieve a total score.
Mooresville’s boys team made it almost as easy to calculate as possible.
Meet medalist Tanner Smith crossed the finish line first to also marshal a parade of teammates doing the same in similar succession. Behind the meet winner, Noah Dunn lined up as the runner-up, while Clark Kremar logged in third. Also using their showings to aid the team included Cooper Stissel and Andrew Lanning with finishes of fifth and sixth.
The Blue Devils just missed perfection by being denied the fourth-place spot. No other team accounted for more showings in the top six.
Mooresville’s girls were carried across the threshold by overall race runner-up Sami Homburger. Following her lead, the likes of teammates Ella Moore and Abby D’Amico placed third and fourth, respectively. No other team housed as many top-five finishers.
Also for the Devils, Lyndsy Neigel and Ciarra Rockness paired their placements to add to the team’s point total.
For Lake Norman’s girls, their fourth-place finish was made possible by combining the overall finishing positions of team members Katie Beaver, Katie Riggs, Peyton Jackson, Caleigh Suddreth and Elyssia Miano.
Lake Norman’s boys posted a third-place finish by tag-teaming together the finishes turned in by Jaiden McClure, Brady Selcz, Grant Weaver, Alex Yanes and Carson Freeman.
Teams from Mallard Creek and Hough hailing from the I-Meck Conference also were part of the season-opening field.
