MHS uses strong footing to pace cross country debut

Footing found.

Host Mooresville High School’s cross country program put forth, by far, the best feet forward of any other area-based entry in the field during the course the opening meet of the season.

Filling the role as the host of the multi-team affair held at Concord’s Franke Liske Park, MHS housed the boys team and individual first-place finisher and girls team and solo runner-up while also filling the two fields with more top-five finishers than any other team in attendance.

Mooresville’s boys easily outdistanced the rest of the field by occupying each of the first three fastest positions and placing all of the contributing runners among the top six slots overall. As a result, the Blue Devils tallied a total of 17 points to just miss the scoring of the equivalent of a perfect cross country score.

MHS’s girls clocked in with as many as three runners to place among the first five and parlayed their collective efforts into the tallying of 37 points that ranked it second-best in the flock.

Lake Norman’s girls and boys teams also helped form the field, with the former placing fourth with 115 points and the latter chiming in third with 89 points.