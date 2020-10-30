Military personnel teamed together for pro team’s salute

Any military personnel, past and/or present, now have the opportunity to be honored as fellow on-field team members on the closest professional baseball field to Mooresville.

In a stirring tribute of those whose actions made them heroes in our lives, the Minor League Baseball Kannapolis Cannon Ballers organization will display their inaugural Field of Honor® salute at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The first-year site, yet to host a game due to restrictions in place caused by COVID-19, serves as the homefield of the Class-A affiliate of the parent American League member Chicago White Sox of Major League Baseball.

It is appropriate to honor military heroes with a display of the flag that they honored through their service and sacrifice. The Field of Honor® display of United States flags bring volunteers, residents, and visitors together as hundreds of flags are posted. This inspiring and memorable panorama of red, white, and blue is hard to describe, but once experienced it is not to be forgotten.