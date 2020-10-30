Military personnel teamed together for pro team’s salute

Any military personnel, past and/or present, now have the opportunity to be honored as fellow on-field team members on the closest professional baseball field to Mooresville.
In a stirring tribute of those whose actions made them heroes in our lives, the Minor League Baseball Kannapolis Cannon Ballers organization will display their inaugural Field of Honor® salute at Atrium Health Ballpark.
The first-year site, yet to host a game due to restrictions in place caused by COVID-19, serves as the homefield of the Class-A affiliate of the parent American League member Chicago White Sox of Major League Baseball.
It is appropriate to honor military heroes with a display of the flag that they honored through their service and sacrifice. The Field of Honor® display of United States flags bring volunteers, residents, and visitors together as hundreds of flags are posted. This inspiring and memorable panorama of red, white, and blue is hard to describe, but once experienced it is not to be forgotten.
Each 3-foot by 5-foot flag comes with its own story and displays a tag identifying both the flag honoree and the person who sponsored the flag. Flags may be purchased to honor the memory of a veteran or current service member from any branch of service. The purchaser will be permitted to take home the flag following the conclusion of the event.
This living display of heroism flies as a patriotic tribute to the strength and unity of Americans, and honors all those who are serving, have served, and have made the supreme sacrifice for our nation’s security and freedom.
The Field of Honor® will fly starting on Monday and will continue thru Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11.
The Cannon Ballers will host an opening ceremony for the placing of the first flag on Monday at noon, taking place at the host facility’s Gate No. 1, The field located outside Atrium Health Ballpark will then be open to the public 24 hours a day for viewing and observation. Each evening, “Taps” will be played at sunset.
A closing ceremony will be held on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. inside of Atrium Health Ballpark with guest speakers, musical tributes, and the reading of the names of the veterans honored on the field.
All ceremonies are pending social distancing standards and the mandates from the office of the governor.
Flags are available for purchase for $40 each at the Cannon Baller team store or online at www.kcballers.com. Cash, check, or credit/debit card purchases are available.
