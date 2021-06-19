Missed signals result in mixed reviews for Mooresville Spinners

Consider it a classic case of mixed – and missed – signals.
The Mooresville Spinners summer collegiate-level baseball team sandwiched its lone win in between a pair of defeats to the only one of the three opponents not currently serving as a member of the Southern Collegiate Baseball League.
Doing so at Moor Park as part of a string of a season-high stretch of such showings, the Spinners squeezed in a 7-5 victory over the now non-circuit member Piedmont Pride. The win came directly in the middle of bookend losing decisions to SCBL counterparts by scores of 5-4 to the Charlotte Mustangs and 7-5 to the rival Lake Norman Copperheads.
As a result, Mooresville headed back out on the field to also conclude the longest homestand of the regulation season’s schedule owning a 2-3-1 overall record that included an 0-2 start in crucial conference-counting competition.
The loss to the Copperheads, based out of the nearby Cornelius area and as a result the closest-residing fellow SCBL entry to the Spinners, proved particularly difficult to accept. Mooresville took a 5-2 lead into the top half of the eighth inning before allowing the Copperheads to overcome the near game-long deficit courtesy of a five-run rally in that at-bat alone that turned the tide.
In the Spinners’ pitching department, Greyson Barger (Matthews, Erskine College) was tagged with the loss with additional mound appearances also coming courtesy of starter Hunter Harritan (Huntersville, Marshall University) and Brycen Turcotte ( Sherrills Ford, East Tennessee State University). Collectively, the cast allowed the seven runs on 10 hits while striking out 12.
Offensively, the Spinners outhit their rivals with a 12-hit attack. Travis Lott (Goose Creek, South Carolina, The Citadel) topped the charge with his three hits, while the duo made up of Noah Love (Concord, Caldwell Community College) and Logan Russell (Mt. Holly, Caldwell CC) each added two base knocks to the account. A triple legged out by Justin Fox (Concord, Anderson University) and a double decked by Chris Manriquez (Waxhaw, University of South Carolina at Lancaster) placed them at the head of a crowd that consisted of homegrown products Davis Turner (Mooresville, Cleveland Community College) and Trey Putnam (Mooresville, Mars Hills University) along with Chad Sikes (Monroe, Mars Hill) with single base hits apiece.
In the season’s opening SCBL affair opposite the Charlotte Mustangs in a game originally scheduled to take place on the road, the venue change failed to work in favor of the Spinners in the narrow, 5-4 defeat.
Pitching wise, Sam Hunt (Rome, Georgia, Charleston Southern University) shouldered the loss, with additional mound efforts coming courtesy of Micah Bregard (Greenville, South Carolina, Erskine College), Kyle Flynn (Shelby, Cleveland CC), Garrett Sutton (Gastonia, Limestone College) and area product Isaiah Nino (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College). As a staff, they allowed the five runs on eight hits while striking out eight.
Two runs driven in off the bat being swung by Dosi Jonas (Stanley, Spartanburg Methodist University) and a single teammate plated on behalf of Lott put them each atop a line-up that also featured Love and Dalton Williams (Dallas, Appalachian State University) with a base rap apiece.
In the non-league outing against a Piedmont Pride entry that actually captured last season’s SCBL tournament title before moving out of the league this season, two base hits that each accounted for at least one run batted in coming from local player Turner spurred the winners to the 7-5 verdict.
Love legged out a bases-loaded triple that also allowed him to trot home on fielding error used to ignite the eventual game-winning rally in the home of the seventh inning.
Pitching responsibilities wound up being shared by the twosome of starter Ty Cobb (Iron Station, Walters State Community College) and reliever T.J. Rasar (Sherrills Ford, Brunswick Community College) in collaborating on the winning effort.
Mooresville headed back into play slated to stay put at home to continue a consecutive-night string of such showings that will include league members Queen City Broncos, Concord Athletics, Charlotte Mustangs and Lake Norman Copperheads, that will also take the Spinners into the early phases of this week as well.