Missed signals result in mixed reviews for Mooresville Spinners

Consider it a classic case of mixed – and missed – signals.

The Mooresville Spinners summer collegiate-level baseball team sandwiched its lone win in between a pair of defeats to the only one of the three opponents not currently serving as a member of the Southern Collegiate Baseball League.

Doing so at Moor Park as part of a string of a season-high stretch of such showings, the Spinners squeezed in a 7-5 victory over the now non-circuit member Piedmont Pride. The win came directly in the middle of bookend losing decisions to SCBL counterparts by scores of 5-4 to the Charlotte Mustangs and 7-5 to the rival Lake Norman Copperheads.

As a result, Mooresville headed back out on the field to also conclude the longest homestand of the regulation season’s schedule owning a 2-3-1 overall record that included an 0-2 start in crucial conference-counting competition.

The loss to the Copperheads, based out of the nearby Cornelius area and as a result the closest-residing fellow SCBL entry to the Spinners, proved particularly difficult to accept. Mooresville took a 5-2 lead into the top half of the eighth inning before allowing the Copperheads to overcome the near game-long deficit courtesy of a five-run rally in that at-bat alone that turned the tide.