Mooresville ace among state’s USTA award recipients

In good hands.

One of the prestigious annual awards presented statewide on behalf of the United States Tennis Association North Carolina Tennis Foundation has landed in the lap of an area recipient.

Mooresville’s Amy Brandon has been recognized as the organization’s most recent winner of its Peggy Golden Spirit Award.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Peggy Golden Spirit Award is given by USTA North Carolina to one person that demonstrates outstanding enthusiasm and effort in growing the game of tennis.

Every year, USTA North Carolina honors those who go above and beyond, both on and off the court. Organizations, volunteers, and players are recognized for growing the game and for their contributions to the sport.

One of 22 statewide recipients, Brandon also was singled out for her efforts as her category’s winner at the USTA Southern level as well. She was one of three North Carolina award winners to merit such additional region-wide distinction.

Since USTA North Carolina is not hosting an in-person Tennis Weekend event this year due to restrictions in place surrounding conditions caused by COVID-19, recipients will be honored virtually.

The awards are in the form of gold-colored plates.

About the United States Tennis Association North Carolina USTA North Carolina, a not-for-profit organization, is the state affiliate of the United States Tennis Association in North Carolina. Formerly known as the North Carolina Tennis Association, USTA North Carolina was founded in 1973 and since that time has focused on its singular mission: to promote and develop the game of tennis in North Carolina.