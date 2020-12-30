Mooresville athlete retains possibility of NFL postseason play

Hope still floats.

The possibility that Mooresville will have a presence in the upcoming National Football League postseason play still exists.

The NFL National Football Conference member Arizona Cardinals, featuring Mooresville native J.R. Sweezy as a contributing roster member, remain in control of their own playoff destiny despite enduring a disappointing defeat in what also accounted for their final homefield appearance of regular-season play.

Just when the Cardinals feared they had lost the handle on determining their fate following a disheartening, 20-12 defeat to current NFC West Division rival San Francisco, results from other vital affairs held elsewhere have now provided Arizona with another lifeline.

The Cardinals can still qualify for second-season play by figuring out a way to win their regular-season finale on Sunday. That, though, may take some doing.

Arizona is on track to take on a Los Angeles Rams entry that also dwells in the NFC’s West Division ranks that is currently riding a franchise-long, seven-game win streak over the Cardinals. Adding to the fact is the 38-28 defeat dropped by Arizona when the same two teams met for the first time less than one month ago.