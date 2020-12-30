Mooresville athlete retains possibility of NFL postseason play

Hope still floats.
The possibility that Mooresville will have a presence in the upcoming National Football League postseason play still exists.
The NFL National Football Conference member Arizona Cardinals, featuring Mooresville native J.R. Sweezy as a contributing roster member, remain in control of their own playoff destiny despite enduring a disappointing defeat in what also accounted for their final homefield appearance of regular-season play.
Just when the Cardinals feared they had lost the handle on determining their fate following a disheartening, 20-12 defeat to current NFC West Division rival San Francisco, results from other vital affairs held elsewhere have now provided Arizona with another lifeline.
The Cardinals can still qualify for second-season play by figuring out a way to win their regular-season finale on Sunday. That, though, may take some doing.
Arizona is on track to take on a Los Angeles Rams entry that also dwells in the NFC’s West Division ranks that is currently riding a franchise-long, seven-game win streak over the Cardinals. Adding to the fact is the 38-28 defeat dropped by Arizona when the same two teams met for the first time less than one month ago.
Still, the Cards continue to have control over their fate when making the trip to take on the struggling Rams, a team in the midst of a two-game losing streak and which learned earlier this week that the starting quarterback is listed as “unlikely” to play after suffering an apparent broken thumb on his throwing hand.
Arizona may also well be dealing with a pivotal injury of its own. Starting Cardinals quarterback Kyle Murray suffered a leg injury on the team’s final offensive play, and the extent of the injury remains unknown entering this week.
Even due to what is at stake when Arizona travels to Los Angeles to help highlight the final scheduled day of regular season play, the scheduled Sunday affair was not flexed into the “Sunday Night Football” schedule. As a result, the regular-season finale for both teams retains its regular afternoon start.
A win by Arizona qualifies it for the playoffs regardless of what takes place in other games across the league. A loss by the Cardinals means their season will be completed.