Mooresville battles its way back to break-even barrier

After starting off from behind, it’s now all about being even for Mooresville High School’s volleyball team.

The Blue Devils embarked on their first multi-match winning streak of the fast-moving season and, in the process, moved to the break-even barrier overall following what amounted to their most hectic match-filled spree of the schedule to boot.

Appearing in a trio of affairs all taking place in an as-many-day span in order to update their schedule, the Devils prevailed in the final two to inch closer to the midway mark of regular-season play on their most successful stretch to date.

Mooresville followed up the dropping of a straight-set decision to fellow I-Meck Conference foe Hopewell High by banking back-to-back favorable verdicts in contrasting fashion over the likes of, in order, league opponents North Mecklenburg and West Charlotte.

With the rash of outcomes, the Blue Devils venture back in action for the upcoming week that will both allow them to reach and then surpass the halfway segment of the season’s schedule with an all-square 3-3 record to show for their overall and I-Meck efforts.

