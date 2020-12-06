Mooresville battles its way back to break-even barrier

After starting off from behind, it’s now all about being even for Mooresville High School’s volleyball team.
The Blue Devils embarked on their first multi-match winning streak of the fast-moving season and, in the process, moved to the break-even barrier overall following what amounted to their most hectic match-filled spree of the schedule to boot.
Appearing in a trio of affairs all taking place in an as-many-day span in order to update their schedule, the Devils prevailed in the final two to inch closer to the midway mark of regular-season play on their most successful stretch to date.
Mooresville followed up the dropping of a straight-set decision to fellow I-Meck Conference foe Hopewell High by banking back-to-back favorable verdicts in contrasting fashion over the likes of, in order, league opponents North Mecklenburg and West Charlotte.
With the rash of outcomes, the Blue Devils venture back in action for the upcoming week that will both allow them to reach and then surpass the halfway segment of the season’s schedule with an all-square 3-3 record to show for their overall and I-Meck efforts.
Starting off the spree with the trip to Huntersville to match up against Hopewell, the guests kept the issue within reach throughout only to suffer the setback in set-by-set scores of 25-21, 25-14 and 25-15.
As is the case with all high school varsity-level volleyball matches, teams adhere to a best-of-five-set format.
Turning right around and returning home to engage North Meck in a meeting that was postponed from earlier in the season, the Devils seesawed their way to the win in a bout that went the maximum number of sets to decide. Mooresville emerged as the victor following set-by-set scores of 20-25, 28-26, 25-20, 20-25 and, in the finale, 15-11.
While games were played to 25 points with the winner required to own at least a two-point cushion during the first four affairs, the fifth was played to the 15-point mark again with a minimum two-point edge required.
Capping the surge, the Blue Devils made as quick as work as possible opposite West Charlotte by breezing to the outcome in game-by-game scores of 25-8, 25-9 and 25-10.
In the case of each of the three efforts, they marked the first of two meetings on tap between Mooresville and the fellow I-Meck rivals as part of a limited regular-season slate consisting of 14 matches total.
MHS enters this week set to complete the first half of conference competition with a visit to Mallard Creek before aiming at polishing off a possible home-and-home season series sweep when traveling to North Meck to also christen the stretch-run segment of the schedule for both participating parties.
