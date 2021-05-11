Mooresville beaten by best to bring softball season to a close

Taking it from the best.
Mooresville’s softball team endured just such a disappointing hit to draw yet another of its program’s successful seasons to a close.
Once again advancing as deep as the third-round of participation in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class postseason, the Blue Devils were denied any additional promotion following the dropping of a 6-1 decision to East Forsyth.
With the defeat, the Devils – three-time reigning I-Meck Conference champions – closed out their campaign with a setback suffered to an opponent digging at least as deep as the state’s Final Four for the second time in a three-season span.
The loss served to bring Mooresville’s season schedule to a close with an overall 16-2 record.
Even in the end, all was not lost.
The Blue Devils, owners of the No. 7 seed among the 16 teams forming the NCHSAA West Region bracket, squared off opposite a No. 6 seeded East Forsyth entry also residing at the very tip top of the N.C. MaxPreps.com 4A class softball poll. The Blue Devils challenged for the right to advance on into this week’s regional finals and were mere single step shy of reaching later this week’s state championship finals series.
Making the first playoff road-game appearance of this spring’s second-season schedule, it was Mooresville that actually grabbed the initial lead.
Junior Blue Devils shortstop Ellie Goins, already committed to join the N.C. State University women’s softball program, tagged a solo home run – her ninth of the season — in the first inning that served to stake Mooresville to a 1-0 lead. As it turned out, though, that wound up being as good as it got for the Blue Devils. Only one other base runner emerged in a bases on balls worked by Bentli Meadows.
Undefeated East Forsyth responded with the plating of four runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning that provided it with a lead it would never lose. They tacked on single tallies apiece in the home half’s of both the fifth and sixth frames to close out the deal.
The loss was the second suffered by Mooresville since 2019 to a team also assured to making it at least as far as the regional finals. Two seasons ago, the Devils advanced as far as the region title tilt before being eliminated by the eventual state champion. Last year’s season was cancelled almost as soon as it began due to COVID-19-related concerns. It remains to be known as to whether this year’s outcome will follow a similar fate as the one accepted two years ago.
For Mooresville, it gathered in both of its hits, its only run and lone run batted in courtesy of the same single source. Infielder Goins collected both of the Devils hits to help highlight the final offensive output.
Out in the field, freshman pitcher Campbell Schaen was tagged with just her second loss. She worked the distance, allowing the six runs on 14 hits while striking out one.
The number of runs allowed on the part of Mooresville accounted for the second most surrendered during the course of a single game all season.
In return, the lone run managed by the Blue Devils was by far the fewest it scored in any one game all season.
With the loss, Mooresville also closed out another chapter in its softball program. The ouster from the playoffs marked the Blue Devils’ final time representing its current I-Meck crowd. Effective with the beginning of the state’s 2021-22 school sports year that is also expected to return all of the sports seasons to their more traditional time of the calendar year, Mooresville will be aligned within a completely different and as-yet-unnamed new conference.