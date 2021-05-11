Mooresville beaten by best to bring softball season to a close

Junior Blue Devils shortstop Ellie Goins, already committed to join the N.C. State University women’s softball program, tagged a solo home run – her ninth of the season — in the first inning that served to stake Mooresville to a 1-0 lead. As it turned out, though, that wound up being as good as it got for the Blue Devils. Only one other base runner emerged in a bases on balls worked by Bentli Meadows.

Undefeated East Forsyth responded with the plating of four runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning that provided it with a lead it would never lose. They tacked on single tallies apiece in the home half’s of both the fifth and sixth frames to close out the deal.

The loss was the second suffered by Mooresville since 2019 to a team also assured to making it at least as far as the regional finals. Two seasons ago, the Devils advanced as far as the region title tilt before being eliminated by the eventual state champion. Last year’s season was cancelled almost as soon as it began due to COVID-19-related concerns. It remains to be known as to whether this year’s outcome will follow a similar fate as the one accepted two years ago.

For Mooresville, it gathered in both of its hits, its only run and lone run batted in courtesy of the same single source. Infielder Goins collected both of the Devils hits to help highlight the final offensive output.