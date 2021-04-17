Mooresville completes course to capture I-Meck golf crown

The Mooresville Blue Devils girls golf team captured the regular-season team stroke title in the I-Meck Conference ranks for a third straight time and housed the circuit’s individual medalist to complete the spring season sweep.
Mooresville polished off its effort to take top team honors by a comfortable 13-stroke cushion over the next-best entry in the I-Meck’s fairway field. The effort also served to stretch a streak of success out on the course covering the past several seasons.
“That’s three conference titles in a row,” said Steve Stith, one of two Blue Devils coaches. “To make it even sweeter, all four girls posted scores for us that wound up counting.”
Making it a full team-wide success, that wound up being the case as the Devils bunched together rounds pieced together by all four of their participants to achieve the ultimate team goal.
Leading the charge much as she has done all season, Blue Devils’ sophomore Cailynn Winford parlayed her team-topping tally of 47 strokes into also securing the ownership of the league’s individual stroke title medalist bragging rights as well.
She earned her first career circuit solo stroke honor in the process.
Also for Mooresville, it took into consideration the 57 turned in by Morgan Sentas as well as the matching 59’s carded by both Kate Woods and Ciarra Cacciatore to complement the accomplishment.
As is the case with all girls golf matches, teams calculate the three lowest scores together to fashion a total stroke count.
Also helping form the field for the regular-season finale, Lake Norman chimed in with what wound up being the affair’s best team total score. The Wildcats fashioned a team stroke total of 156 that earned them their first medalist showing of the season.
For Lake Norman, it took into play the 46 posted by Megan Christensen alongside the 52 turned in by Vitty Abel as well as the 58 played to by Mary Thorpe to achieve the team total.
Mooresville as a full team and several select individual members of the Lake Norman roster will make their next scheduled appearance in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class West Regional competition set to take place at the Salem Glen Country Club early next month.