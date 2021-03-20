Mooresville completes court reversal in opening win

Mooresville High’s boys tennis team capped its season-opening court appearance complete with an overturned verdict.

The Blue Devils posted wins both in singles and doubles, the latter allowing some decision reversal on the part of the winners, on their way towards taking down fellow I-Meck Conference member North Mecklenburg, 7-2 in the regular-season debut for both.

For Mooresville, it advanced to the brink of securing a favorable outcome during singles play alone as the crew consisting of Ashish Das, JV Uy, Russell Pennell ad Kaden Webb all surfaced with one-on-one wins.

During doubles, Mooresville more than surpassed the single additional point it needed to prevail courtesy of a sweep of the three matches.

That was the case as the teams comprised of Ashish Das and Uy, Pennell and Webb and Rahul Das and Benji Uy all posted victories over their foes. In the case of the tandem of Rashul Das and Benji Uy, they emerged victorious when topping a team made up of opposing players that each handed the respective Devils defeats during singles play.

Mooresville picked up the win to open a season shortened to only 14 matches due to a schedule taking place in the midst of COVID-19. As a result, practically all of the team’s outings will take place against I-Meck foes.