Mooresville completes court reversal to salvage early split

Mooresville High’s boys tennis team capped its season-opening court appearance complete with an overturned verdict. The second time around, however, wasn’t nearly as welcome a ruling.

The Blue Devils posted wins both in singles and doubles, the latter allowing some decision reversal on the part of the winners, on their way towards taking down fellow I-Meck Conference member North Mecklenburg, 7-2 in the regular-season debut for both.

In the season’s second showing, the evidence all fell against the Devils in being dealt a 9-0 defeat to I-Meck member Hough.

With the split, Mooresville heads back into action owning a 1-1 mark to show for both the season overall and n the league ranks, records that will basically run neck-and-neck all season.

For Mooresville in its season opener, it advanced to the brink of securing a favorable outcome during singles play alone against North Meck as the crew of Ashish Das, JV Uy, Russell Pennell ad Kaden Webb all surfaced with one-on-one wins.

During doubles, Mooresville more than surpassed the single additional point it needed to prevail courtesy of a sweep of the three matches.