Mooresville completes court reversal to salvage early split

Mooresville High’s boys tennis team capped its season-opening court appearance complete with an overturned verdict. The second time around, however, wasn’t nearly as welcome a ruling.
The Blue Devils posted wins both in singles and doubles, the latter allowing some decision reversal on the part of the winners, on their way towards taking down fellow I-Meck Conference member North Mecklenburg, 7-2 in the regular-season debut for both.
In the season’s second showing, the evidence all fell against the Devils in being dealt a 9-0 defeat to I-Meck member Hough.
With the split, Mooresville heads back into action owning a 1-1 mark to show for both the season overall and n the league ranks, records that will basically run neck-and-neck all season.
For Mooresville in its season opener, it advanced to the brink of securing a favorable outcome during singles play alone against North Meck as the crew of Ashish Das, JV Uy, Russell Pennell ad Kaden Webb all surfaced with one-on-one wins.
During doubles, Mooresville more than surpassed the single additional point it needed to prevail courtesy of a sweep of the three matches.
That was the case as the teams comprised of Ashish Das and Uy, Pennell and Webb and Rahul Das and Benji Uy all posted victories over their foes. In the case of the tandem of Rashul Das and Benji Uy, they emerged victorious when topping a team made up of opposing players that each handed the Devils defeats during singles play.
Facing off against Hough, the Blue Devils were handed losses in all six singles sessions and suffered setbacks in each of the three doubles duels to boot.
Mooresville secured the split to open a season shortened to only 14 matches due to a schedule taking place in the midst of COVID-19. As a result, practically all of the team’s outings will take place against I-Meck foes.